WATCH: Sanjiv Goenka's Post-Match Moment With Pant After LSG's 5th Defeat Goes Viral

In the wake of a crushing 40-run defeat against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka has made headlines for a surprisingly warm post-match interaction with captain Rishabh Pant.

Just weeks after facing social media backlash for an intense conversation with Pant following an earlier loss, Goenka appears to have adopted a much calmer approach. Despite LSG suffering their fourth consecutive defeat - a result that left them reeling at 9th position on the points table - Goenka was seen walking onto the field with a smile.

Viral Moment

Sanjiv Goenka was captured warmly hugging Rishabh Pant and engaging in a smiling, composed conversation. Fans were quick to compare this to his "serious" and "gesticulating" persona from previous seasons (specifically the 2024 incident with KL Rahul).

WATCH VIDEO

The way Sanjiv Goenka caring of Rishabh pant it's so wholesome man 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/OjPlCRsjYp — Ankur (@flick_class) April 23, 2026

Goenka's Defense

In a recent interview, Goenka addressed the "rift" rumors, claiming that social media often turns his natural hand gestures into "fabricated stories" for views. He admitted he is learning to keep his hands behind his back to avoid being taken out of context by cameras.

"Fake Smile" Debate

While the gesture was intended to be heartwarming and supportive, it has sparked a divide among the cricketing community. Many praised Goenka for standing by his captain during a difficult slump, noting that a ₹27.50 crore investment requires long-term patience and emotional backing.

Some social media users labeled the interaction a "public relations move," suggesting the smile seemed forced or "fake" given the embarrassing nature of LSG’s batting collapse (119 all out).

LSG's 2026 Crisis

The "heartwarming" moment comes at a time of extreme pressure for the franchise. After a strong start, LSG has plummeted in the standings due to:

Middle-Order Fragility: Frequent collapses, including the most recent one against RR.

Captain's Form: Rishabh Pant’s recent low scores (most recently out for 0 off 3 balls) have hindered the team's momentum.

Bowling Struggles: While the pacers impressed early on, the team has struggled to defend totals or restrict opponents effectively during this four-game losing streak.