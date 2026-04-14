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HomeSportsIPLSalman Khan's Special Wish For Punjab Kings And Preity Zinta

Salman Khan's Special Wish For Punjab Kings And Preity Zinta

IPL 2026: Salman Khan finally answers his 2014 "Zinta's team won kya" tweet after PBKS beat SRH in IPL 2026. See the viral memes and Punjab's table standing.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan answered his 12-year-old question about Zinta's team winning.
  • The actor congratulated Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings' recent victory.
  • Fans celebrated this
  • This interaction highlights digital legacies and fan engagement.

In a moment that has sent social media into a frenzy of nostalgia and laughter, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally provided an answer to a question he famously asked twelve years ago.

The actor took to X to congratulate Preity Zinta following the Punjab Kings' recent victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, sparking a wave of viral memes that have bridged a decade of cricketing history.

The exchange dates back to May 28, 2014, when Salman posted the now-legendary query, "Zinta’s team won kya?" That single sentence became a staple of internet culture, resurfacing every time the Punjab franchise took the field. On April 11, 2026, Salman effectively closed the loop by tweeting, "Well done Zinta, Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well."

A Sequel Twelve Years In The Making

The reaction from the online community was instantaneous as fans began digging up the 2014 post to pair it with the new shoutout.

The contrast between the two posts became a playground for wit, with one user jokingly noting that the sequel had finally been released after a twelve-year wait.

Another popular comment referenced Salman's famous film franchise, stating "Tiger Zinta hai," a play on words that quickly garnered thousands of likes.

WATCH POST

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

The timing of the post also drew humorous scrutiny. Some fans pointed out that Punjab was not even playing on the day Salman decided to send his regards, leading to jokes about the actor's unique sense of timing.

The Power Of A Digital Legacy

For the audience that closely follows both Bollywood and the IPL, this interaction represents more than just a celebrity greeting. It is a reminder of how digital moments can evolve into long-standing traditions.

While the Punjab Kings have seen many ups and downs since 2014, Salman's interest in the team's success remains a constant source of entertainment for millions.

As the 2026 season continues to deliver drama on the pitch, it is these unscripted off-field moments that keep the conversation alive across India.

Salman may have taken over a decade to confirm the result, but for his fans, the wait for this "digital sequel" was evidently worth every second.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Salman Khan answer his old question?

Salman Khan answered his twelve-year-old question by congratulating Preity Zinta on her team's victory on X in April 2026.

Why is this interaction significant beyond a celebrity greeting?

This interaction highlights how digital moments can become long-standing traditions and provides ongoing entertainment for fans following Bollywood and IPL.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Preity Zinta Salman Khan IPL 2026
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