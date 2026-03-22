WATCH: SRH Star Smashes 5 Sixes In 5 Balls Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener, Video Goes Viral

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IPL 2026: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp is buzzing with "Orange Fire" as the countdown to IPL 2026 enters its final week. In a high-intensity practice match on Saturday, 23-year-old batting sensation Salil Arora sent a clear message to the competition by hammering five sixes in just five deliveries, including a breathtaking "no-look" maximum that has since gone viral.

Arora’s onslaught began against the experienced Jaydev Unadkat, whom he dispatched for two towering sixes. He followed it up in the very next over by smoking three consecutive maximums off Omkar Tarmale, showcasing an 360-degree scoring range that looks set to ignite the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28.

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5 SIXES IN 5 BALLS FOR SALIL ARORA. BRUTE POWER FROM THE PUNJABI.



THE SUNRISERS HAVE FOUND ANOTHER FINISHER IN SALIL ARORA 🔥🔥🔥#SRH #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/iVIt70C0hS — Varun Velamakanti 🦅 (@CricVarunSRH) March 21, 2026

Ishan Kishan Named Captain as Pat Cummins Misses Initial Phase

While Arora provided the fireworks on the field, the SRH management delivered a major leadership update via X (formerly Twitter). The franchise confirmed that Ishan Kishan will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad for the opening phase of IPL 2026, standing in for Pat Cummins, who is still recovering from a persistent lumbar bone stress injury.

Abhishek Sharma, the world’s No. 1 ranked T20I batter, has been named Kishan's deputy.

The Cummins Update: The Australian legend has been sidelined since the third Ashes Test in December 2025. While he missed the 2026 T20 World Cup, he is expected to join the SRH squad for the later stages of the tournament.

Kishan’s Captaincy Debut: This marks Ishan Kishan's first stint as an IPL captain. He recently led Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title, proving his tactical mettle in the domestic circuit.

Abhishek’s Form: Vice-captain Abhishek Sharma enters the season in career-best form, fresh off an 18-ball half-century in India's T20 World Cup final victory.

SRH vs RCB: A Clash of Titans on March 28

The new-look leadership duo of Kishan and Sharma will face their ultimate test in the season opener against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With Salil Arora finding his rhythm and the opening pair of Kishan and Travis Head looking dangerous, SRH appears ready to challenge the crown despite the temporary absence of their regular skipper.