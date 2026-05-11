During the match, Badrinath allegedly commented that Ryan Rickelton should not help Krunal Pandya when he suffered cramps, suggesting he should 'let him die there'.
S. Badrinath Breaks Silence On Viral Krunal Pandya 'Let Him Die...' Remark During RCB vs MI Clash
Former CSK player Subramaniam Badrinath issued a clarification after his commentary remark during the RCB vs MI clash in IPL 2026 sparked strong reactions online.
- S Badrinath's remark about Krunal Pandya sparked controversy.
- Badrinath clarified his statement, emphasizing praise for sportsmanship.
- Krunal Pandya's crucial innings helped RCB win thrilling match.
Badrinath RCB vs MI Commentary Row: Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Subramaniam Badrinath found himself at the centre of social media attention following a comment he made during the IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The incident occurred when Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya suffered cramps during a tense run chase. As Krunal went down on the field holding his leg, Mumbai wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton quickly rushed over to assist him. During the live broadcast, Badrinath allegedly made a remark suggesting Rickelton should not help his opponent and “let him die there”.
The comment soon became a major discussion point online, with many fans expressing disappointment and questioning the wording used during commentary.
Badrinath Responds To Commentary Backlash
“Let him die there”… that’s not going to be my attitude. I will go and stretch him. Great gesture from Ryan Rickelton.. Fair Play points should be given to him and MI for that.— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 11, 2026
This is what I said on air, for people who don’t understand colloquial Tamil. 🙏
As criticism continued to grow on social media, Badrinath later issued a clarification regarding his statement, explaining that his words had been misunderstood and taken out of context.
“'Let him die there'… that’s not going to be my attitude. I will go and stretch him. Great gesture from Ryan Rickelton.. Fair Play points should be given to him and MI for that. This is what I said on air, for people who don’t understand colloquial Tamil."
His clarification highlighted that he intended to praise Rickelton’s sportsmanship and the spirit shown by MI during the high-pressure contest.
The explanation sparked further debate online, with some fans accepting his reasoning while others continued to criticise the original remark.
Also Read: Tim David Appears To Show Middle Finger During Heated Celebration As RCB Edge MI In IPL Thriller
Krunal Pandya Stars In Thriller Against MI
The controversy unfolded during one of the most dramatic matches of IPL 2026. RCB found themselves in serious trouble after MI dismantled their top order early in the innings.
With pressure mounting rapidly, Krunal Pandya stepped up with a crucial innings that kept Bengaluru alive in the chase. Battling physical discomfort and cramps, the all-rounder produced a brilliant knock of 73 runs from 46 deliveries.
Although Krunal was unable to stay till the finish, his innings brought RCB close enough to pull off a stunning escape in the final over of the match.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What comment did S. Badrinath make during the RCB vs MI match that caused controversy?
Why did S. Badrinath clarify his controversial comment?
Badrinath clarified that his words were misunderstood and taken out of context, explaining he intended to praise Rickelton's sportsmanship and MI's fair play.
What was Krunal Pandya's performance during the RCB vs MI match?
Despite suffering from cramps, Krunal Pandya played a crucial innings of 73 runs from 46 deliveries, keeping RCB in the chase and bringing them close to a win.
How did the RCB vs MI match conclude?
The match was a dramatic thriller, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru ultimately securing a win in the final over, making it a standout moment of IPL 2026.