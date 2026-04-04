Following two consecutive losses, former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Simon Doull have questioned if Gaikwad feels pressure, especially with Sanju Samson joining the CSK squad.
Ruturaj Gaikwad ‘Threatened’ By Sanju Samson, Say Experts After CSK Loses To PBKS
CSK’s second straight IPL 2026 loss sparks captaincy talks as Michael Vaughan and Simon Doull suggest Ruturaj Gaikwad may feel “threatened” by Sanju Samson.
Ruturaj Gaikwad 'Threatened' By Samson: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a second successive setback in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on home turf. The defeat followed an earlier loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati, leaving the team at the bottom of the points table, and questions swirling around early-season form and leadership dynamics. Amid the mounting pressure, Michael Vaughan (former England captain) and Simon Doull (former New Zealand player) have raised concerns over whether CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad could be feeling the heat, particularly with Sanju Samson now part of the squad.
Vaughan, Doull Raise Questions Over CSK Captaincy Pressure
As part of a show on Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan and Simon Doull talked about the possible impact of Samson’s presence on Gaikwad’s mindset as captain.
Vaughan asked Doull, "What about the captain, Gaikwad? Do you think he feels threatened by Samson?" to which he replied, "Absolutely".
Samson, who joined CSK from RR ahead of the IPL 2026 Mini Auction through a trade deal, brings significant captaincy experience.
Samson’s Arrival Adds New Dynamic To CSK Setup
Having led Rajasthan Royals for five seasons between 2021 and 2025, Sanju Samson's inclusion has inevitably added another layer to the team’s internal dynamics.
Despite posting a competitive total of 209 after being put in to bat, CSK failed to defend the score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. A lacklustre bowling performance allowed Punjab Kings to chase down the target, compounding the team’s struggles.
Chennai had struggled under the leadership of Gaikwad last season as well, and more losses follow, pressure would undoubtedly mount on the skipper.
On the other hand, Samson has yet to make a strong impact with the bat for CSK, registering two single-digit scores in his first two appearances for the franchise.
Back-to-back defeats have now cast early doubts over CSK’s credentials as title contenders this season. With leadership debates and performances yet to stabilise, the five-time champions face a crucial period ahead in the tournament.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are there concerns about Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy?
What is Sanju Samson's background with captaincy?
Sanju Samson brings significant experience, having led the Rajasthan Royals for five seasons between 2021 and 2025 before joining CSK.
How has CSK performed recently?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has suffered two successive defeats in the ongoing IPL season, losing to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Has Sanju Samson performed well with the bat for CSK so far?
Sanju Samson has not yet made a significant impact with the bat, recording two single-digit scores in his first two matches for CSK.