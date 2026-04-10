IPL 2026: Will Rain Spoil RR vs RCB Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Undefeated RR and RCB face off today in Guwahati.

Rain threat looms with 56% chance, but less by evening.

Match scheduled for 7:30 PM IST; coin toss at 7:00 PM.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are now gearing up to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium. Both sides are undefeated in IPL 2026 so far, and will be looking to keep the momentum going. One thing to note, however, is that rain has been a threat at this venue. While the first fixture in Guwahati luckily went ahead without any interruptions, the second was delayed significantly. Needless to say, fans would be wondering if today's match faces any such threat as well.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Guwahati Weather Forecast

According to the AccuWeather forecast, there is a 56% chance of rain in Guwahati throughout today, April 10, 2026, but the precipitation risk drops significantly to 8% by the evening.

This suggests that the RR vs RCB clash is unlikely to face major disruption during match hours. However, given the region’s unpredictable weather patterns, conditions can change quickly, so a delayed start or brief interruption cannot be completely ruled out.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Timing

The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST onwards. The coin toss should, hence, be conducted around 7:00 PM IST.

What Happens If RR vs RCB Is Washed Out?

If rain forces the match to be abandoned, both teams will share a point each, similar to what happened in a previous rain-affected KKR vs PBKS game. While this ensures neither side leaves empty-handed, it is far from an ideal result in a closely fought league.

Dropped points due to weather interruptions can have a significant impact later in the tournament, particularly in the race for playoff spots. With the IPL table often decided by the finest of margins, every single point becomes crucial.

Also Check: Who Has Hit The Most Sixes & Fours So Far In IPL 2026