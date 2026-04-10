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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Will Rain Spoil RR vs RCB Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast

IPL 2026: Will Rain Spoil RR vs RCB Clash In Guwahati? Check Weather Forecast

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Guwahati’s ACA Stadium. Here’s what the weather forecast indicates about rain.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Undefeated RR and RCB face off today in Guwahati.
  • Rain threat looms with 56% chance, but less by evening.
  • Match scheduled for 7:30 PM IST; coin toss at 7:00 PM.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) are now gearing up to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium. Both sides are undefeated in IPL 2026 so far, and will be looking to keep the momentum going. One thing to note, however, is that rain has been a threat at this venue. While the first fixture in Guwahati luckily went ahead without any interruptions, the second was delayed significantly. Needless to say, fans would be wondering if today's match faces any such threat as well.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026: Guwahati Weather Forecast

According to the AccuWeather forecast, there is a 56% chance of rain in Guwahati throughout today, April 10, 2026, but the precipitation risk drops  significantly to 8% by the evening.

This suggests that the RR vs RCB clash is unlikely to face major disruption during match hours. However, given the region’s unpredictable weather patterns, conditions can change quickly, so a delayed start or brief interruption cannot be completely ruled out.

RR vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Timing

The RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST onwards. The coin toss should, hence, be conducted around 7:00 PM IST. 

What Happens If RR vs RCB Is Washed Out?

If rain forces the match to be abandoned, both teams will share a point each, similar to what happened in a previous rain-affected KKR vs PBKS game. While this ensures neither side leaves empty-handed, it is far from an ideal result in a closely fought league.

Dropped points due to weather interruptions can have a significant impact later in the tournament, particularly in the race for playoff spots. With the IPL table often decided by the finest of margins, every single point becomes crucial.

Also Check: Who Has Hit The Most Sixes & Fours So Far In IPL 2026

Related Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for the RR vs RCB match in Guwahati?

There is a 56% chance of rain throughout the day, but the risk drops to 8% by the evening, suggesting minimal disruption.

What time is the RR vs RCB IPL 2026 match scheduled to start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss expected around 7:00 PM IST.

What happens if the RR vs RCB match is washed out due to rain?

If the match is abandoned, both teams will share one point each, similar to a previous rain-affected game.

Is it possible for the RR vs RCB match to have a delayed start or be interrupted by rain?

While the evening forecast is more promising, the region's unpredictable weather means a delayed start or brief interruption cannot be entirely ruled out.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Weather Forecast RCB RR IPL
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