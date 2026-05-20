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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses Century, Still Creates Historic World Record

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses Century, Still Creates Historic World Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 93 against LSG at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday to boost RR's IPL 2026 Playoffs push.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became youngest player to score 500 runs.
  • Sooryavanshi's 93 off 38 balls secured vital victory.
  • He is now challenging Chris Gayle's six-hitting record.

IPL 2026 RR VS LSG: Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his sensational rise in the Indian Premier League with another breathtaking innings against Lucknow Super Giants. The teenage batter narrowly missed out on a century but still managed to script history with a stunning world record during RR’s seven wicket victory. Chasing a massive target of 221, RR reached the finish line with five balls to spare thanks largely to Vaibhav’s explosive 93 off just 38 deliveries. His fearless knock included 10 sixes and seven boundaries and played a crucial role in keeping RR’s playoff hopes alive.

The innings also helped the youngster cross the 500 run mark in IPL 2026, making him one of the standout performers of the season.

Vaibhav Creates Historic Record At Just 15

With his latest knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter in the world to score 500 runs in a single tournament season. He achieved the landmark at the age of just 15 years and 53 days, setting a record that could stand for years.

The previous record belonged to Devdutt Padikkal, who had scored 580 runs during the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season at the age of 19.

Vaibhav has now accumulated 579 runs in 13 innings this season and currently holds the Orange Cap. His remarkable campaign includes one century and three half centuries so far.

The young opener had already grabbed headlines last season when he became the youngest cricketer to debut in IPL history. Though he managed 252 runs in seven matches during his debut season, his role within the team has grown significantly this year.

READ MORE | When Will Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Play Cricket Again After IPL 2026? All You Need To Know

Chris Gayle’s Six Hitting Record Under Threat

Apart from the 500 run milestone, Vaibhav is also moving dangerously close to another major IPL record. Former Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting the most sixes in a single IPL season after smashing 59 maximums in 2012.

Vaibhav now needs only seven more sixes to break that long-standing record. Given his aggressive approach and current form, the milestone appears well within reach.

His match winning innings against Lucknow also earned him the Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals remain firmly in the playoff race and could become the fourth team to qualify if they win their final league game.

READ MORE | IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: RR Hold Advantage As CSK, KKR, PBKS & DC Fight For Final Spot

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's score against LSG?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored an explosive 93 off just 38 deliveries in the match against Lucknow Super Giants. His innings included 10 sixes and seven boundaries.

What world record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter in the world to score 500 runs in a single tournament season, achieving this at 15 years and 53 days old.

How many runs has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored in IPL 2026?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has accumulated 579 runs in 13 innings this IPL 2026 season and currently holds the Orange Cap. His campaign includes one century and three half-centuries.

Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi close to breaking any other IPL records?

Yes, Vaibhav is nearing Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in a single IPL season. He needs only seven more sixes to break the record of 59.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 RR Vs LSG Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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