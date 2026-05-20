IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Misses Century, Still Creates Historic World Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became youngest player to score 500 runs.

Sooryavanshi's 93 off 38 balls secured vital victory.

He is now challenging Chris Gayle's six-hitting record.

IPL 2026 RR VS LSG: Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his sensational rise in the Indian Premier League with another breathtaking innings against Lucknow Super Giants. The teenage batter narrowly missed out on a century but still managed to script history with a stunning world record during RR’s seven wicket victory. Chasing a massive target of 221, RR reached the finish line with five balls to spare thanks largely to Vaibhav’s explosive 93 off just 38 deliveries. His fearless knock included 10 sixes and seven boundaries and played a crucial role in keeping RR’s playoff hopes alive.

The innings also helped the youngster cross the 500 run mark in IPL 2026, making him one of the standout performers of the season.

Vaibhav Creates Historic Record At Just 15

With his latest knock, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter in the world to score 500 runs in a single tournament season. He achieved the landmark at the age of just 15 years and 53 days, setting a record that could stand for years.

The previous record belonged to Devdutt Padikkal, who had scored 580 runs during the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season at the age of 19.

Vaibhav has now accumulated 579 runs in 13 innings this season and currently holds the Orange Cap. His remarkable campaign includes one century and three half centuries so far.

The young opener had already grabbed headlines last season when he became the youngest cricketer to debut in IPL history. Though he managed 252 runs in seven matches during his debut season, his role within the team has grown significantly this year.

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Chris Gayle’s Six Hitting Record Under Threat

Apart from the 500 run milestone, Vaibhav is also moving dangerously close to another major IPL record. Former Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting the most sixes in a single IPL season after smashing 59 maximums in 2012.

Vaibhav now needs only seven more sixes to break that long-standing record. Given his aggressive approach and current form, the milestone appears well within reach.

His match winning innings against Lucknow also earned him the Player of the Match award. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals remain firmly in the playoff race and could become the fourth team to qualify if they win their final league game.

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