WATCH: Biggest Brain Fade Moment Of IPL 2026 During RR vs LSG

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals secured a crucial win against Lucknow Super Giants.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a powerful 93-run knock.

Mohsin Khan's unusual missed run-out attempt surprised everyone.

Mohsin Khan Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Run-Out: Lucknow Super Giants endured another frustrating evening in IPL 2026 as their disappointing campaign continued with a seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. While RR’s successful chase was headlined by an explosive inning from teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, one dramatic fielding moment involving Mohsin Khan quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the match. Already eliminated from the Playoff race, LSG had hoped to finish their season strongly. Instead, a bizarre missed run-out opportunity added to their misery. Check it out:

Mohsin Khan’s Missed Chance Goes Viral

The incident unfolded on the opening delivery of the 14th over during Rajasthan’s chase. Dhruv Jurel nudged the ball towards short third man as Sooryavanshi sprinted down the pitch searching for a quick single. However, Jurel changed his mind late and sent the youngster back.

At that moment, Sooryavanshi was stranded far outside his crease and appeared almost certain to be dismissed. Mohsin collected the ball from close range with plenty of time to complete a straightforward run-out.

Instead, in a moment that stunned both teammates and fans, the pacer threw the ball at the stumps rather than simply removing the bails by hand. The throw missed completely, allowing Sooryavanshi to survive.

The dramatic error immediately triggered reactions on the field. Spinner Digvesh Rathi looked visibly furious after setting up the chance, while captain Rishabh Pant could only smile in disbelief at what had unfolded.

Also Check: Rishabh Pant Drops F-Bomb Live On Air After RR vs LSG IPL Clash - WATCH

Sooryavanshi Punishes LSG

Although Mohsin later recovered by dismissing Sooryavanshi in the same over, the damage had already been done. The 15-year-old batter had once again produced a fearless innings, smashing 93 off 38 balls, that pushed Rajasthan close to victory before his dismissal.

Sooryavanshi’s aggressive strokeplay proved decisive as RR chased down the massive target with relative comfort to stay alive in the IPL 2026 Playoff race.

For LSG, however, the defeat summed up a difficult campaign filled with missed opportunities, inconsistent performances and moments they would rather forget.