IPL 2026: 3 'Impossible' Chris Gayle Records Vaibhav Suryavanshi Could Break This Season

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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - For over a decade, the IPL's record books have looked like a tribute to the "Universe Boss." Chris Gayle’s 175* and his towering six-hitting milestones were thought to be protected by a glass ceiling that no mortal could crack. But as Rajasthan Royals (RR) prepare for their clash tonight, the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as a genuine threat to that legacy.

Sooryavanshi is a statistical anomaly. Fresh off an Under-19 World Cup campaign where he mirrored Gayle's greatest feat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is officially on a mission to rewrite history.

Here are the three legendary Chris Gayle records currently on "Red Alert."

1. Highest Individual Score

Gayle’s unbeaten 175 from 2013 is widely considered the "unbreakable" holy grail of T20 batting. However, Sooryavanshi recently achieved that exact magic number, smashing 175 off just 80 balls in the final of the 2026 Under-19 World Cup. What makes this terrifying for bowlers? He was dismissed in the 26th over of that ODI—meaning in a T20 frame of mind on a flat Guwahati track, he has the "engine" to actually surpass the 175-run barrier.

2. Most Sixes In an Innings

Chris Gayle’s 17 sixes in a single innings remains the gold standard for individual destruction. Yet, Sooryavanshi has already cleared the ropes 15 times in a single knock on three separate occasions this year alone (including his 144 off 42 balls and his 190 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy). He is effectively just three clean hits away from standing alone at the top of the IPL's single-innings sixes chart.

3. Most Sixes In An IPL Season

In 2012, Gayle set a monumental record of 59 sixes in a single edition. To put that in perspective, only Andre Russell has ever come close (52). In his debut season last year, Sooryavanshi clobbered 24 sixes in just 7 games. If he remains in the Royals' starting XI for the full 14-match cycle this year, his trajectory projects him to hit between 48 and 55 sixes, putting the "impossible" 60-six mark well within his reach.