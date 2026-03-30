IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes Jos Butler's Record Twice

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IPL 2026: RR vs CSK - 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decided to turn the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) into a personal playground. In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, the teenager smashed a 15-ball fifty against the Chennai Super Kings, cementing his status as the most dangerous young talent in the world.

However, the real story is the fact that Sooryavanshi has now done the "impossible" twice in two seasons.

Second Fastest in Royals’ History

Opening the innings with a daunting target and overcast skies, Sooryavanshi showed zero nerves. He took on the CSK pace battery from ball one, dismantling the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Matt Henry with a 360-degree range.

His 15-ball half-century is now the second-fastest fifty in the history of the Rajasthan Royals. He now sits comfortably between Yashasvi Jaiswal’s legendary 13-ball world record and Jos Buttler’s iconic 18-ball assault from 2018.

Two Top-Tier Fifties in Two Years

What separates Sooryavanshi from a "one-hit wonder" is his staggering consistency in record-breaking. This isn't his first time entering the lightning-fast bracket. Last season, as a 14-year-old, he stunned the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur with a 17-ball fifty.

By clocking a 15-ball fifty tonight, he has officially achieved a feat that even legends like Shane Watson or Jos Buttler haven't, and that is, he has scored two sub-20-ball fifties for the franchise before his 16th birthday. He now owns two of the three fastest half-centuries in the history of the Rajasthan Royals.

Fastest Fifties for Rajasthan Royals (By Balls Faced):

13 Balls: Yashasvi Jaiswal vs KKR (Kolkata, 2023)

15 Balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs CSK (Guwahati, 2026)

17 Balls: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs GT (Jaipur, 2025)

18 Balls: Jos Buttler vs DD (Delhi, 2018)

A New Power Dynamic at the Top

With Jaiswal holding the 13-ball record and Sooryavanshi now boasting both 15 and 17-ball milestones, the Rajasthan Royals officially possess the most explosive opening pair in the history of the IPL. As the Sooryavanshi continues to rewrite the record books, the question isn't whether he can break Jaiswal's 13-ball record; it’s how soon he will do it.