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HomeSportsIPLRavindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Badge After Big IPL 2026 Win With Rajasthan Royals

Ravindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Badge After Big IPL 2026 Win With Rajasthan Royals

Ravindra Jadeja marked his first IPL 2026 outing against former side CSK with a solid performance, then showed his affection by kissing their badge post-match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
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Jadeja Kisses CSK Badge: Ravindra Jadeja started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008, but he achieved the greatest heights with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a franchise which he represented for over a decade. Fast forward to IPL 2026, Jadeja is back where he started, and as fate would have it, the veteran all-rounder had to start his new journey with RR against CSK. After playing a key role in his side’s victory with a strong performance, he was later seen kissing Chennai’s badge on fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed’s shirt during the post-match proceedings.

Jadeja Stuns CSK With 2 Wickets

Riyan Parag, captain of RR, won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. Boasting Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson at the top, the five-time champions were expected to make a solid start.

However, both batsmen were sent back one after the other, without scoring big. In fact, this is exactly how most of Chennai's innings went. 

Jadeja, who was traded out by the franchise along with Sam Currant in favor of Samson, would also come back to haunt them, striking with two wickets in the same over.

His first victim was Sarfaraz Khan, caught LBW on 17 off 12. Shivam Dube walked in next hit Jadeja for a big six on his very first ball. Nevertheless, the ex-CSK stalwart would have the last laugh, as Dube would be caught in the deep later on, attempting another big hit.

Jamie Overton salvaged some runs late into the innings, helping the team reach a 127-run total, someting which seemed far-fetched at one point.

RR Chase Target With Ease

Rajasthan's opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started the chase with a bang. The latter would go on to smash a 15-ball half century.

Dhruv Jurel, who came in next, played a quickfire cameo before departing on 18, after which Riyan Parag and Jaiswal calmy wrapped up the job, earning 2 valuable points for their team.

Also Check: PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Slapped PKR 1 Million Fine After Hotel Room Controversy

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which IPL team did Ravindra Jadeja start his career with?

Ravindra Jadeja began his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008.

With which franchise did Ravindra Jadeja achieve his greatest heights?

Ravindra Jadeja achieved his greatest heights with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), representing them for over a decade.

What happened during the post-match proceedings after the RR vs CSK game in IPL 2026?

Ravindra Jadeja was seen kissing the Chennai Super Kings badge on fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed's shirt.

How did Ravindra Jadeja perform against CSK in IPL 2026?

Jadeja took two wickets in the same over, dismissing Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravindra Jadeja CSK RR IPL RR Vs CSK
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