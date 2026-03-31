Ravindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Badge After Big IPL 2026 Win With Rajasthan Royals

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Jadeja Kisses CSK Badge: Ravindra Jadeja started his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2008, but he achieved the greatest heights with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), a franchise which he represented for over a decade. Fast forward to IPL 2026, Jadeja is back where he started, and as fate would have it, the veteran all-rounder had to start his new journey with RR against CSK. After playing a key role in his side’s victory with a strong performance, he was later seen kissing Chennai’s badge on fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed’s shirt during the post-match proceedings.

Jadeja Stuns CSK With 2 Wickets

Riyan Parag, captain of RR, won the toss and asked CSK to bat first. Boasting Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson at the top, the five-time champions were expected to make a solid start.

However, both batsmen were sent back one after the other, without scoring big. In fact, this is exactly how most of Chennai's innings went.

Jadeja, who was traded out by the franchise along with Sam Currant in favor of Samson, would also come back to haunt them, striking with two wickets in the same over.

His first victim was Sarfaraz Khan, caught LBW on 17 off 12. Shivam Dube walked in next hit Jadeja for a big six on his very first ball. Nevertheless, the ex-CSK stalwart would have the last laugh, as Dube would be caught in the deep later on, attempting another big hit.

Jamie Overton salvaged some runs late into the innings, helping the team reach a 127-run total, someting which seemed far-fetched at one point.

RR Chase Target With Ease

Rajasthan's opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi started the chase with a bang. The latter would go on to smash a 15-ball half century.

Dhruv Jurel, who came in next, played a quickfire cameo before departing on 18, after which Riyan Parag and Jaiswal calmy wrapped up the job, earning 2 valuable points for their team.

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