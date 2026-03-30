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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Double Blow For Bangladesh As Broadcast Deal Fails After Government Lifts Ban

IPL 2026: Double Blow For Bangladesh As Broadcast Deal Fails After Government Lifts Ban

IPL 2026: A double blow for Bangladesh! First a ban, then a corporate collapse. See why JioStar has pulled the plug on IPL 2026 broadcasts in Dhaka tonight.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 06:31 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: Bangladesh is facing a total IPL blackout, and for once, the government isn't the one to blame. Just days after the newly appointed Information and Broadcasting Minister, Zahir Uddin Swapan, made a high-profile U-turn to lift the ban on the league, a fresh corporate disaster has left fans staring at blank screens.

While the "Yellow Army" and "Royals" fans in India are gearing up for the Guwahati thriller, the situation across the border seems to have no access to the RR vs CSK Match tonight.

The 11th-Hour U-Turn

The season began with a heavy cloud of tension. The previous interim government had slapped a blanket ban on IPL 2026 coverage, citing the controversial exit of Mustafizur Rahman. Despite being a record ₹9.20 crore buy for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mustafizur was forced out of the league due to escalating geopolitical friction, sparking outrage in Dhaka

However, in a pragmatic move on March 28, Minister Swapan announced the ban was being scrapped. "We don't want to mix politics with sport," he stated, signaling a "commercial lens" approach that briefly gave millions of fans hope.

JioHotstar Terminates Deal

The celebration was short-lived. Even as the government opened the doors, the actual "pipe" for the broadcast was cut. JioStar, the global rights holder, has officially terminated its sublicensing deal in Bangladesh with immediate effect.

According to reports, the termination isn't political; it’s financial. JioStar cited a "continued failure and default in adhering to payment timelines" by their local partner, TSports.

With the 2023–2027 agreement now dead, there is currently no legal broadcaster for the IPL in Bangladesh. Unless a miracle deal is struck with another network like GTV or a global feed like Star Sports is officially restored, the "Blackout" is here to stay.

Where Does This Leave Mustafizur?

While fans can't watch the IPL, Mustafizur Rahman hasn't been sitting idle. Amidst the IPL row, Mustafizur has been active in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 for the Lahore Qalandars, where he has already picked up two wickets in his first two outings. It’s a bittersweet reality for Bangladeshi supporters: their biggest star is performing on the international stage, but the world’s richest league remains out of reach.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why can't fans in Bangladesh watch the IPL?

JioStar terminated its sublicensing deal with TSports due to delayed payments. This means there is currently no legal broadcaster for the IPL in Bangladesh.

Was the IPL ban in Bangladesh political?

Initially, there was a ban due to Mustafizur Rahman's exit, but the government lifted it. The current blackout is due to a financial dispute between broadcasters.

What was the reason for the initial ban on IPL coverage in Bangladesh?

The previous interim government banned IPL 2026 coverage due to the controversial exit of player Mustafizur Rahman from the league.

Is Mustafizur Rahman still playing in the IPL?

No, Mustafizur Rahman was forced out of the IPL due to geopolitical friction. He is currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB RR Vs CSK IPL 2026 JioHotsar
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