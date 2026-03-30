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HomeSportsIPLRR vs CSK IPL 2026: Full Head-To-Head Record & Match Venue, Pitch Report

RR vs CSK IPL 2026: Full Head-To-Head Record & Match Venue, Pitch Report

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals enjoy a competitive rivalry and are set to meet in what will be either side's first match of IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 09:11 AM (IST)
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CSK vs RR IPL 2026: The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) remains one of the most closely contested in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since their first meeting in 2008, the two sides have produced some memorable encounters, including the inaugural IPL final. Over the years in the competition, the contest has evolved into a finely balanced battle, with both teams enjoying phases of dominance and momentum swings against the other.

Closely Fought Rivalry Over The Years

In overall head-to-head numbers, Chennai Super Kings hold a slight edge. The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches with the following head-to-head record so far:

CSK Wins: 16

Rajasthan Royals Wins: 15

This narrow margin highlights just how competitive the fixture has been, with neither side able to establish prolonged supremacy.

Historically, Rajasthan Royals had the upper hand early on, winning all three encounters in the inaugural 2008 season, including the final. However, CSK responded strongly in the following years, enjoying a dominant stretch between 2010 and 2013 where they registered multiple wins.

In more recent seasons, the balance has shifted again. Rajasthan Royals have enjoyed better results since 2021, winning the majority of their encounters against CSK. This resurgence has added a fresh layer of intrigue to the rivalry, making upcoming clashes even more unpredictable.

Venue-wise records also play a role. CSK have traditionally been strong at their home ground in Chennai, while Rajasthan Royals have performed well in Jaipur. These contrasting home advantages have further contributed to the evenly matched nature of this contest.

Chepauk General Pitch Report

The upcoming IPL 2026 meeting between CSK and RR will be at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, which serves as the latter's sporadic home ground.

While the actual pitch report for the matchday remains to be seen, the surface at this venue is generally batting-friendly, offering good pace and bounce.

High-scoring matches are common, especially under lights. Fast bowlers may get some early movement, but conditions favour batters overall. Dew often plays a key role, making chasing a preferred option in evening games.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the overall head-to-head record between CSK and RR?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hold a slight edge with 16 wins out of 31 matches played against Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have won 15.

Who had the upper hand in the early days of the rivalry?

Rajasthan Royals had the advantage initially, winning all three matches against CSK in the inaugural 2008 season, including the final.

How has the recent form between CSK and RR been?

In recent seasons, Rajasthan Royals have had better results, winning most of their encounters against CSK since 2021.

Where will the upcoming CSK vs RR IPL 2026 match be played?

The upcoming IPL 2026 match between CSK and RR will be held at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

What is the general pitch report for the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati?

The pitch at Barsapara Stadium is generally batting-friendly with good pace and bounce, often leading to high-scoring matches, especially for chasing teams due to dew.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK RR IPL RR Vs CSK IPL 2026
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