Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPL‘Sorry Bhai, Aaj Nahi’: RR Troll PBKS With Epic Reply To Salman Khan Tweet

‘Sorry Bhai, Aaj Nahi’: RR Troll PBKS With Epic Reply To Salman Khan Tweet

Donovan Ferreira’s Hindi reply to an old Salman Khan tweet goes viral after RR chase 223 against PBKS, ending their unbeaten IPL 2026 run.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajasthan Royals chased 223, ending Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak.
  • Donovan Ferreira's quick 52 off 26 balls sealed the win.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets, putting RR under pressure.

RR Troll PBKS IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a sensational run chase to defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS), successfully hunting down a daunting target in Mullanpur courtesy of South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira's late heroics. The result marked PBKS’ first loss of IPL 2026, bringing an end to their impressive unbeaten streak this season. The night didn’t end with just on-field fireworks, as RR later shared a light-hearted video featuring Ferreira responding to a famous 2014 tweet by Salman Khan.

The actor had famously asked, "Zinta's team won kya? (Did (Preity) Zinta's Team Win?)", a post that resurfaces whenever Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity Zinta, are in action. In the video, Ferreira cheekily replied, "Sorry Bhai, aaj nahi (Sorry Bhai, not today)". Check it out:

Punjab had earlier posted a strong total of 222 despite not getting a substantial start from their otherwise explosive opening combination of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Their middle order ensured the scoreboard kept ticking, setting up what looked like a match-winning total.

Ferreira’s Blitz Turns The Game

RR's chase saw a dramatic turnaround led by Donovan Ferreira. The South African played a fearless knock, remaining unbeaten on 52 off just 26 deliveries. His aggressive strokeplay in the final overs shifted the momentum firmly in Rajasthan’s favour.

He found crucial support in Shubham Dubey, who contributed a rapid 31 not out off 12 balls. Together, the duo held their nerve and completed the chase with four balls remaining, sealing one of the most thrilling wins of the season.

Before Ferreira’s heroics, the game had tilted in Punjab’s favour thanks to a brilliant spell from Yuzvendra Chahal. Facing his former team, Chahal delivered a key performance, finishing with figures of 3/36.

His wickets of Riyan Parag (29) and Dhruv Jurel (16) in quick succession put Rajasthan under pressure at 165/4. With 58 runs required from the final five overs, the contest hung in the balance before Ferreira’s late assault turned the tide.

Also Check: WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again

A Crucial Win For RR

The victory not only boosts Rajasthan’s campaign, getting them to 12 points with a good Net Run Rate, but also sends a strong message to the rest of the league. Ending PBKS’ unbeaten run in such fashion highlights their ability to perform under pressure.

With the tournament entering a crucial phase, performances like these could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings?

Rajasthan Royals won the match against Punjab Kings by successfully chasing a target.

What was special about Rajasthan Royals' win over Punjab Kings?

It was Punjab Kings' first loss of IPL 2026, ending their unbeaten streak. Donovan Ferreira played a key role in the win.

How did Donovan Ferreira contribute to RR's victory?

Donovan Ferreira played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 52 off 26 balls, including crucial hitting in the final overs.

What was Salman Khan's tweet that was referenced after the match?

Salman Khan tweeted, 'Zinta's team won kya?', which resurfaces when Punjab Kings play.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Salman Khan RR IPL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
‘Sorry Bhai, Aaj Nahi’: RR Troll PBKS With Epic Reply To Salman Khan Tweet
‘Sorry Bhai, Aaj Nahi’: RR Troll PBKS With Epic Reply To Salman Khan Tweet
IPL
WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again
WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again
IPL
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings After Rajasthan Ends Punjab's Winning Streak
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings After Rajasthan Ends Punjab's Winning Streak
IPL
IPL 2026, PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Topples Table-Topper Punjab Kings With 6-Wicket Win
IPL 2026, PBKS vs RR Highlights: Rajasthan Royals Topples Table-Topper Punjab Kings With 6-Wicket Win
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: NIA Team Reaches Bhangar After Bomb Recovery Probe Intensifies
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: EVM Glitch in North 24 Parganas, Voting Briefly Disrupted in Baranagar
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Abhishek Banerjee Claims Big Win, TMC Predicts Massive Victory
Big Alert: Blaze Breaks Out in Residential Tower, Residents Evacuated Safely
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting: Suvendu Adhikari Appeals for High Turnout, Sparks Political Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget