Rajasthan Royals won the match against Punjab Kings by successfully chasing a target.
‘Sorry Bhai, Aaj Nahi’: RR Troll PBKS With Epic Reply To Salman Khan Tweet
Donovan Ferreira’s Hindi reply to an old Salman Khan tweet goes viral after RR chase 223 against PBKS, ending their unbeaten IPL 2026 run.
- Rajasthan Royals chased 223, ending Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak.
- Donovan Ferreira's quick 52 off 26 balls sealed the win.
- Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets, putting RR under pressure.
RR Troll PBKS IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a sensational run chase to defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS), successfully hunting down a daunting target in Mullanpur courtesy of South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira's late heroics. The result marked PBKS’ first loss of IPL 2026, bringing an end to their impressive unbeaten streak this season. The night didn’t end with just on-field fireworks, as RR later shared a light-hearted video featuring Ferreira responding to a famous 2014 tweet by Salman Khan.
The actor had famously asked, "Zinta's team won kya? (Did (Preity) Zinta's Team Win?)", a post that resurfaces whenever Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity Zinta, are in action. In the video, Ferreira cheekily replied, "Sorry Bhai, aaj nahi (Sorry Bhai, not today)". Check it out:
https://t.co/U2s15XO2hS pic.twitter.com/YMhtLXRbsG— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 28, 2026
Punjab had earlier posted a strong total of 222 despite not getting a substantial start from their otherwise explosive opening combination of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Their middle order ensured the scoreboard kept ticking, setting up what looked like a match-winning total.
Ferreira’s Blitz Turns The Game
RR's chase saw a dramatic turnaround led by Donovan Ferreira. The South African played a fearless knock, remaining unbeaten on 52 off just 26 deliveries. His aggressive strokeplay in the final overs shifted the momentum firmly in Rajasthan’s favour.
He found crucial support in Shubham Dubey, who contributed a rapid 31 not out off 12 balls. Together, the duo held their nerve and completed the chase with four balls remaining, sealing one of the most thrilling wins of the season.
Before Ferreira’s heroics, the game had tilted in Punjab’s favour thanks to a brilliant spell from Yuzvendra Chahal. Facing his former team, Chahal delivered a key performance, finishing with figures of 3/36.
His wickets of Riyan Parag (29) and Dhruv Jurel (16) in quick succession put Rajasthan under pressure at 165/4. With 58 runs required from the final five overs, the contest hung in the balance before Ferreira’s late assault turned the tide.
Also Check: WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again
A Crucial Win For RR
The victory not only boosts Rajasthan’s campaign, getting them to 12 points with a good Net Run Rate, but also sends a strong message to the rest of the league. Ending PBKS’ unbeaten run in such fashion highlights their ability to perform under pressure.
With the tournament entering a crucial phase, performances like these could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the IPL 2026 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings?
What was special about Rajasthan Royals' win over Punjab Kings?
It was Punjab Kings' first loss of IPL 2026, ending their unbeaten streak. Donovan Ferreira played a key role in the win.
How did Donovan Ferreira contribute to RR's victory?
Donovan Ferreira played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 52 off 26 balls, including crucial hitting in the final overs.
What was Salman Khan's tweet that was referenced after the match?
Salman Khan tweeted, 'Zinta's team won kya?', which resurfaces when Punjab Kings play.