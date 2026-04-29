‘Sorry Bhai, Aaj Nahi’: RR Troll PBKS With Epic Reply To Salman Khan Tweet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajasthan Royals chased 223, ending Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak.

Donovan Ferreira's quick 52 off 26 balls sealed the win.

Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets, putting RR under pressure.

RR Troll PBKS IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a sensational run chase to defeat Punjab Kings (PBKS), successfully hunting down a daunting target in Mullanpur courtesy of South African all-rounder Donovan Ferreira's late heroics. The result marked PBKS’ first loss of IPL 2026, bringing an end to their impressive unbeaten streak this season. The night didn’t end with just on-field fireworks, as RR later shared a light-hearted video featuring Ferreira responding to a famous 2014 tweet by Salman Khan.

The actor had famously asked, "Zinta's team won kya? (Did (Preity) Zinta's Team Win?)", a post that resurfaces whenever Punjab Kings, co-owned by Preity Zinta, are in action. In the video, Ferreira cheekily replied, "Sorry Bhai, aaj nahi (Sorry Bhai, not today)". Check it out:

Punjab had earlier posted a strong total of 222 despite not getting a substantial start from their otherwise explosive opening combination of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Their middle order ensured the scoreboard kept ticking, setting up what looked like a match-winning total.

Ferreira’s Blitz Turns The Game

RR's chase saw a dramatic turnaround led by Donovan Ferreira. The South African played a fearless knock, remaining unbeaten on 52 off just 26 deliveries. His aggressive strokeplay in the final overs shifted the momentum firmly in Rajasthan’s favour.

He found crucial support in Shubham Dubey, who contributed a rapid 31 not out off 12 balls. Together, the duo held their nerve and completed the chase with four balls remaining, sealing one of the most thrilling wins of the season.

Before Ferreira’s heroics, the game had tilted in Punjab’s favour thanks to a brilliant spell from Yuzvendra Chahal. Facing his former team, Chahal delivered a key performance, finishing with figures of 3/36.

His wickets of Riyan Parag (29) and Dhruv Jurel (16) in quick succession put Rajasthan under pressure at 165/4. With 58 runs required from the final five overs, the contest hung in the balance before Ferreira’s late assault turned the tide.

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A Crucial Win For RR

The victory not only boosts Rajasthan’s campaign, getting them to 12 points with a good Net Run Rate, but also sends a strong message to the rest of the league. Ending PBKS’ unbeaten run in such fashion highlights their ability to perform under pressure.

With the tournament entering a crucial phase, performances like these could prove decisive in shaping the playoff race.