RR Sale: Mittal-Poonawalla Deal Under Fire As Kal Somani Consortium Alleges Foul Play

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla acquired Rajasthan Royals for $1.65 billion.

Rejected consortium questioned the integrity of the bidding process.

Disqualified bidders claim they were fully funded and prepared.

Dispute raises questions about franchise takeover transparency and fairness.

The acquisition of the Rajasthan Royals by the Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla has triggered a significant integrity row within the Indian Premier League. The deal, finalised on Sunday, sidelined a rival consortium led by Kal Somani, Rob and Jordan Walton, and Michael Hamp. This rejected group has now publicly challenged the transparency of the bidding process following their unexpected dismissal.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals Sale In Trouble? Kal Somani Consortium Might Give '$1.63 Billion' Legal Fight

Questions Over Integrity

The takeover proceeded after the consortium led by Kal Somani was reportedly disqualified due to alleged funding issues. This decision paved the way for the new owners to complete the purchase, yet the move has sparked intense debate regarding the fairness of the selection.

The Somani-led group has hit back at the allegations regarding their financial backing. They issued an official statement expressing "deep disappointment" after being sidelined from the acquisition process despite being the lead bid for six months.

A Contested Takeover

The rejected bidders claim that the process lacked the necessary oversight expected for a franchise of this stature. They suggest that the reasons provided for their exclusion do not accurately reflect their actual financial capabilities.

"Contrary to stories that have been planted in the press, our group was and has always been fully funded, prepared to close with certainty, and never withdrew our bid," the consortium stated.

Also Read | WATCH: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tells Jamie Overton 'You Should Go Home' Before Fight With Tilak Verma

Allegations On Bidding Process

The group further questioned the integrity of the process, suggesting that a level playing field was not maintained. They believed the franchise board meeting held on Saturday was specifically intended to approve their bid.

"We approached this process with the highest standards of honesty, integrity, professionalism, and in good faith, but unfortunately, that wasn't enough," the official statement from the Somani-led consortium noted.

Future Of Rajasthan Royals

The Mittal family and Adar Poonawalla have now taken control of the inaugural champions for a reported USD 1.65 billion. However, the legal and reputational fallout from this bidding war remains a pressing concern.

The rejected bidders noted it was "difficult to reconcile the strength of our bid and preparedness to close with the final decision". This fallout raises the prospect of significant legal challenges.

Consortium Wished For RR's Success

The Rajasthan Royals have often been at the centre of league-defining moments, but this latest dispute raises broader questions about administrative procedures. Critics argue the vetting process must be beyond reproach.

The Somani-led group maintained they were the strongest group at every stage, competing against prominent sports investors. They concluded by wishing the Rajasthan Royals success despite their own surprise and disappointment.

Also Read | Real Reason Behind Hardik Pandya's Absence: Will MI Captain Return For RCB vs MI Match?