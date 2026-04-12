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HomeSportsIPLRR In Trouble? Manager Spotted Using Phone In Dugout During IPL 2026 Match

RR In Trouble? Manager Spotted Using Phone In Dugout During IPL 2026 Match

RR manager Romi Bhinder lands in controversy after being seen using a phone in the dugout during IPL 2026 match, potentially breaching PMOA rules.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Apr 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RR manager used mobile phone in dugout during IPL match.
  • Incident potentially violates IPL's Players and Match Officials Area rules.
  • Bhinder's phone usage drew scrutiny, possible ACU investigation.

IPL 2026 RR Phone Controversy: Rajasthan Royals (RR) manager Romi Bhinder has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after being spotted using what seems to be a mobile phone in the dugout during his side’s IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati. The incident has raised concerns over a potential violation of the league’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) regulations. As per the IPL’s official guidelines, while team managers are allowed to carry mobile phones, their usage within the dugout area during a match is strictly prohibited.

Bhinder was seen apparently using his device while seated alongside players, which has triggered scrutiny.

Rajasthan Royals In Trouble?

With visuals of the moment circulating widely across social media, the matter has quickly gained traction.

An IPL official was quoted by Times of India, emphasising the seriousness of the breach, underlining that the regulations leave little room for interpretation.

"Managers and media managers carry the phone but the rules regarding its use are very clear. Using it in the dugout is a serious lapse because Romi was sitting next to players who looked at his screen when he was scrolling. There is no grey area here and now it's up to the officials to investigate the matter,"

The statement highlights concerns not just about the act itself, but also the potential implications of players being exposed to information on the device during an ongoing match.

The final course of action now rests with the IPL Governing Council, which will determine whether any disciplinary measures are warranted.

The incident has sparked debate among fans and experts. For now, the focus remains on whether authorities will take any action to reinforce its regulations or treat the matter as a minor lapse.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder been involved in?

Romi Bhinder was seen using a mobile phone in the dugout during a Rajasthan Royals match, which is reportedly against IPL regulations.

Are mobile phones allowed in the dugout during IPL matches?

While team managers can carry mobile phones, using them within the dugout area during a match is strictly prohibited by IPL regulations.

What are the potential consequences for Romi Bhinder?

Bhinder might be summoned by the match referee, and the Anti-Corruption Unit may also investigate. The IPL Governing Council will decide on any disciplinary action.

Why is using a phone in the dugout considered a serious lapse?

It's a serious lapse because players were seated next to the manager and could have seen information on his screen during the match, which is a potential breach of regulations.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 12 Apr 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals BCCI IPL Controversy IPL
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