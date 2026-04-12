RR In Trouble? Manager Spotted Using Phone In Dugout During IPL 2026 Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RR manager used mobile phone in dugout during IPL match.

Incident potentially violates IPL's Players and Match Officials Area rules.

Bhinder's phone usage drew scrutiny, possible ACU investigation.

IPL 2026 RR Phone Controversy: Rajasthan Royals (RR) manager Romi Bhinder has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy after being spotted using what seems to be a mobile phone in the dugout during his side’s IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati. The incident has raised concerns over a potential violation of the league’s Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) regulations. As per the IPL’s official guidelines, while team managers are allowed to carry mobile phones, their usage within the dugout area during a match is strictly prohibited.

Bhinder was seen apparently using his device while seated alongside players, which has triggered scrutiny.

Rajasthan Royals In Trouble?

🚨 MOBILE PHONE IN RR DUGOUT !🤯



- Even though mobile phones are not allowed during matches in the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals were seen breaking the rule and using a mobile phone during the match.



pic.twitter.com/3NfbZIx6BL — lndian Sports Netwrk (@IS_Netwrk29) April 11, 2026

With visuals of the moment circulating widely across social media, the matter has quickly gained traction.

An IPL official was quoted by Times of India, emphasising the seriousness of the breach, underlining that the regulations leave little room for interpretation.

"Managers and media managers carry the phone but the rules regarding its use are very clear. Using it in the dugout is a serious lapse because Romi was sitting next to players who looked at his screen when he was scrolling. There is no grey area here and now it's up to the officials to investigate the matter,"

The statement highlights concerns not just about the act itself, but also the potential implications of players being exposed to information on the device during an ongoing match.

The final course of action now rests with the IPL Governing Council, which will determine whether any disciplinary measures are warranted.

The incident has sparked debate among fans and experts. For now, the focus remains on whether authorities will take any action to reinforce its regulations or treat the matter as a minor lapse.