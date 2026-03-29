'Rohit Sharma Will Smash KKR Like Eating Halwa' In MI vs KKR Tonight: Predicts Ex-India Opener

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IPL 2026: MI vs KKR - IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) takes center stage at the Wankhede Stadium tonight. A former India legend has dropped a "sweet" but brutal prediction. According to former India opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth, MI veteran Rohit Sharma is about to treat the KKR bowling attack like a dessert. With KKR missing several key pacers due to a pre-season injury crisis, the stage is set for the "Hitman" to dominate his favorite opponents at his home fortress.

"Badam Halwa Team": Srikkanth’s Bold Take On KKR

Speaking on his YouTube channel (via Sportskeeda), Srikkanth didn't hold back while assessing the lopsided history between Rohit and the Knight Riders. The former captain highlighted that Rohit often finds a "comfort zone" the moment he sees the purple and gold jerseys.

"KKR used to be a halwa for Rohit Sharma a few years back. He is going to smash their bowling like eating halwa tomorrow. KKR is his badam halwa team. Once KKR comes itself, Rohit is in a comfort zone," Srikkanth said.

The statistics back up this confidence. Rohit Sharma boasts a staggering record against KKR, having amassed over 1,000 runs against them in his career, the second-most by any player against a single franchise.

KKR’s Bowling Woes

The primary reason for Srikkanth's 75-25 edge in favor of Mumbai is the depleted state of the KKR bowling unit. While the Ajinkya Rahane-led side was praised for its auction strategy, the ground reality has shifted drastically:

Harshit Rana: Ruled out for the entire season with a knee injury.

Matheesha Pathirana: Currently recovering from a calf strain and set to miss the initial phase.

Mustafizur Rahman: Released following BCCI instructions.

"If everyone were available, KKR had a good bowling side... But it's been a complete turn of events after that," Srikkanth added, noting that the absence of these stars has stripped KKR of their competitive balance.

Cameron Green Under the Scanner

Srikkanth also questioned the form of KKR’s big-ticket signing, Cameron Green. After a lackluster 2026 T20 World Cup, where he managed just 24 runs and a single wicket, the Australian all-rounder is facing intense pressure to justify his price tag.

"There are already murmurs that he'll only bowl two overs. That's slacking off on full effort. It's been an eternity since he has scored runs, also," the former opener remarked.