IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set To Break Two All-Time Records

Indian Premier League 2026 is set to kick off on March 28, and two of its biggest stars - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - are on the verge of major career milestones.

Rohit, representing Mumbai Indians, is closing in on a major batting landmark. He currently has 47 half-centuries in IPL history and needs just three more to reach 50. If he gets there, he’ll become only the fourth player to achieve this feat, joining elite names like Kohli, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Players with most IPL fifties

Virat Kohli: 63 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

David Warner: 62 (Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Shikhar Dhawan: 51 (Multiple teams including PBKS, DC, SRH)

Rohit Sharma: 47 (Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers)

KL Rahul: 40 (Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS, RCB)

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli - playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru - is chasing a different kind of record. He is just nine sixes away from reaching 300 IPL sixes, a milestone achieved by only two players so far: Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma. If Kohli gets there, he’ll cement his place among the league’s most explosive hitters.

Players with most IPL sixes

Chris Gayle: 357 (RCB, PBKS, KKR)

Rohit Sharma: 302 (Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers)

Virat Kohli: 291 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

MS Dhoni: 264 (Chennai Super Kings, RPS)

AB de Villiers: 251 (RCB, Delhi Capitals)

As things stand, Chris Gayle leads the six-hitting charts with 357, followed by Rohit (302) and Kohli (291), with legends like MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers also high on the list.

Virat Kohli will begin his IPL 2026 campaign on March 28 in Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Rohit's first outing for Mumbai comes on March 29 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With both players nearing historic achievements, IPL 2026 could be a landmark season for two of India’s greatest cricketers.

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