Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set To Break Two All-Time Records

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set To Break Two All-Time Records

With both Virat and Rohit nearing historic achievements, IPL 2026 could be a landmark season for two of India’s greatest cricketers.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 03:45 PM (IST)

Indian Premier League 2026 is set to kick off on March 28, and two of its biggest stars - Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - are on the verge of major career milestones.

Rohit, representing Mumbai Indians, is closing in on a major batting landmark. He currently has 47 half-centuries in IPL history and needs just three more to reach 50. If he gets there, he’ll become only the fourth player to achieve this feat, joining elite names like Kohli, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Players with most IPL fifties

Virat Kohli: 63 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

David Warner: 62 (Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Shikhar Dhawan: 51 (Multiple teams including PBKS, DC, SRH)

Rohit Sharma: 47 (Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers)

KL Rahul: 40 (Lucknow Super Giants, PBKS, RCB)

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli - playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru - is chasing a different kind of record. He is just nine sixes away from reaching 300 IPL sixes, a milestone achieved by only two players so far: Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma. If Kohli gets there, he’ll cement his place among the league’s most explosive hitters.

Players with most IPL sixes

Chris Gayle: 357 (RCB, PBKS, KKR)

Rohit Sharma: 302 (Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers)

Virat Kohli: 291 (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

MS Dhoni: 264 (Chennai Super Kings, RPS)

AB de Villiers: 251 (RCB, Delhi Capitals)

As things stand, Chris Gayle leads the six-hitting charts with 357, followed by Rohit (302) and Kohli (291), with legends like MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers also high on the list.

Virat Kohli will begin his IPL 2026 campaign on March 28 in Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Rohit's first outing for Mumbai comes on March 29 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

With both players nearing historic achievements, IPL 2026 could be a landmark season for two of India’s greatest cricketers.

Also on ABP Live | BCCI Cancells IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announcement: Devajit Saikia Shares Major Update

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Indian Premier League 2026 start?

The Indian Premier League 2026 is set to kick off on March 28.

What batting milestone is Rohit Sharma nearing?

Rohit Sharma is close to achieving 50 half-centuries in IPL history, needing just three more. He currently has 47.

What six-hitting record is Virat Kohli chasing?

Virat Kohli is nine sixes away from reaching 300 IPL sixes. Only Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma have achieved this before.

Who has the most IPL half-centuries?

Virat Kohli leads with 63 half-centuries, followed by David Warner with 62 and Shikhar Dhawan with 51.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set To Break Two All-Time Records
IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Set To Break Two All-Time Records
IPL
IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announcement: Devajit Saikia Shares Major Update
IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announcement: Devajit Saikia Shares Major Update
IPL
BCCI Cancells IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash
BCCI Cancells IPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Ahead Of RCB vs SRH Clash
IPL
Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka, Calls Him A 'Clown'
Ex-IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka, Calls Him A 'Clown'
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi
War Update: US Prepares Ground War Option as Iran Conflict Risks Major Escalation
Strike Alert: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Amid Two-Front War, US May Plan Ground Operation in Iran
Breaking News: Iran’s Cluster Bomb Attack Devastates Central Israel
Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget