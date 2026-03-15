Rohit, Virat, Dhoni Set To Surpass Two Legends In IPL 2026

The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on March 28, and fans will once again get to see legendary stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni in action. Rohit will represent the Mumbai Indians, while Kohli will continue with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Dhoni, the five-time IPL-winning captain, will feature for the Chennai Super Kings as a player.

During the 19th edition of the tournament, these three icons could also move closer to achieving a remarkable record in IPL history.

Rohit, Kohli, and Dhoni Eye Historic Record

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni are all in contention to challenge the record for most ‘Player of the Match’ awards in IPL history. Rohit currently sits closest to the top spot, followed by Kohli and Dhoni, and all three will look to add to their tally during IPL 2026.

At present, the record is held by former South African great AB de Villiers, while West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle occupies the second position. Since neither de Villiers nor Gayle plays in the league anymore, the upcoming season offers Rohit, Kohli, and Dhoni a realistic chance to climb to the top of the list.

Most ‘Player of the Match’ Awards in IPL History

AB de Villiers – 25 awards in 184 matches

Chris Gayle – 22 awards in 142 matches

Rohit Sharma – 21 awards in 272 matches

Virat Kohli – 19 awards in 267 matches

MS Dhoni – 18 awards in 278 matches

Big Opportunity in IPL 2026

With de Villiers and Gayle no longer part of the tournament, IPL 2026 provides a major opportunity for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni to narrow the gap - or even overtake them. Each match-winning performance this season could bring them closer to becoming the player with the most Player of the Match awards in IPL history.

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