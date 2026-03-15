The 2026 Indian Premier League season is scheduled to commence on March 28.
Rohit, Virat, Dhoni Set To Surpass Two Legends In IPL 2026
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni are all in contention to challenge the record for most ‘Player of the Match’ awards in IPL history.
The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on March 28, and fans will once again get to see legendary stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni in action. Rohit will represent the Mumbai Indians, while Kohli will continue with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Dhoni, the five-time IPL-winning captain, will feature for the Chennai Super Kings as a player.
During the 19th edition of the tournament, these three icons could also move closer to achieving a remarkable record in IPL history.
Rohit, Kohli, and Dhoni Eye Historic Record
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni are all in contention to challenge the record for most ‘Player of the Match’ awards in IPL history. Rohit currently sits closest to the top spot, followed by Kohli and Dhoni, and all three will look to add to their tally during IPL 2026.
At present, the record is held by former South African great AB de Villiers, while West Indies power-hitter Chris Gayle occupies the second position. Since neither de Villiers nor Gayle plays in the league anymore, the upcoming season offers Rohit, Kohli, and Dhoni a realistic chance to climb to the top of the list.
Most ‘Player of the Match’ Awards in IPL History
AB de Villiers – 25 awards in 184 matches
Chris Gayle – 22 awards in 142 matches
Rohit Sharma – 21 awards in 272 matches
Virat Kohli – 19 awards in 267 matches
MS Dhoni – 18 awards in 278 matches
Big Opportunity in IPL 2026
With de Villiers and Gayle no longer part of the tournament, IPL 2026 provides a major opportunity for Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni to narrow the gap - or even overtake them. Each match-winning performance this season could bring them closer to becoming the player with the most Player of the Match awards in IPL history.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When does the 2026 IPL season begin?
Which teams will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni play for in IPL 2026?
Rohit Sharma will play for Mumbai Indians, Virat Kohli will represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and MS Dhoni will feature for Chennai Super Kings.
What historic record are Rohit, Kohli, and Dhoni close to achieving?
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni are vying to break the record for the most 'Player of the Match' awards in IPL history.
Who currently holds the record for most 'Player of the Match' awards?
The record for the most 'Player of the Match' awards is currently held by former South African player AB de Villiers with 25 awards.