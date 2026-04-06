WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma Seek Divine Blessings At Kamakhya Devi Temple In Guwahati

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IPL 2026: RR vs MI- Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma, with his Mumbai Indians teammate Tilak Verma, was spotted at the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati today, seeking spiritual blessings ahead of Mumbai Indians' crucial IPL 2026 encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. With the "Hitman" currently in fine form, his visit to the Nilachal Hills has sent fans into a frenzy as they hope for another massive knock from their favourite opener.

The veteran batter, who recently smashed a blistering 78 off 38 balls against KKR, took some time off from the team’s intense practice schedule to visit one of India’s most prominent Shakti Peeths. Rohit was seen offering prayers and performing rituals under tight security as locals gathered to catch a glimpse of the star cricketer.

Spiritual Start Before the Guwahati Battle

Mumbai Indians are currently stationed in Guwahati for their away game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The team is looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat to Delhi Capitals, where Rohit provided a solid start with 35 off 26 balls.

The visit to Kamakhya Devi is a significant gesture, following a tradition of Indian cricketers seeking divine intervention before big games. Interestingly, this visit comes nearly a year after India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir performed a similar pilgrimage to the same temple before the England Test series.

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Rohit Sharma’s Golden Run in IPL 2026

Rohit has been the backbone of the Mumbai Indians' batting unit this season. His new aggressive approach has already earned praise from the MI coaching staff.

Match vs KKR: 78 runs (38 balls) | 6 Sixes | Strike Rate: 205.26

Match vs DC: 35 runs (26 balls) | 5 Fours | Strike Rate: 134.62

Fans are now speculating if this spiritual visit will translate into a big "Hitman" special against the Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack, led by the likes of Trent Boult.

The Road Ahead: RR vs MI

Mumbai Indians face a resurgent Rajasthan Royals side on 7 April. With Hardik Pandya likely to return from illness, the MI squad looks balanced, but the focus remains on Rohit to provide the explosive start. The Guwahati pitch is known for being a batter's paradise, and after seeking blessings at the Kamakhya temple, the stage is perfectly set for Rohit to dominate once again