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HomeSportsIPLRohit Sharma Set For Last-Minute Fitness Test Ahead Of MI vs GT IPL 2026 Clash: Report

Rohit Sharma Set For Last-Minute Fitness Test Ahead Of MI vs GT IPL 2026 Clash: Report

Rohit Sharma’s fitness for MI vs GT is in doubt after a hamstring injury. Team waits on last-minute assessment before tonight’s crucial IPL 2026 clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma left field during MI vs RCB game due to hamstring injury.
  • He will reportedly undergo a late fitness test before tonight's match.
  • Chances of Rohit playing against Gujarat Titans remain reportedly bleak.

Rohit Sharma Fitness Update: Rohit Sharma started IPL 2026 strong with a match-winning outing for Mumbai Indians (MI) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He endured a string of low scores afterwards, but the worst came when he was taken off the field during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) due to a hamstring injury, which sidelined him from the following match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). His team, led by Hardik Pandya, is on a losing streak at the moment, which makes his absence cause for major concern.

That being said, the veteran opener will reportedly undergo a last-minute assessment to find out if he can participate in MI's clash with the Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight.

Will Rohit Sharma Play vs GT? Here's What We Know

According to a report by The Indian Express, Rohit Sharma will arrive at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the GT vs MI match venue, early to assess his fitness.

However, the report also suggests that the chances of the former Mumbai skipper playing tonight 'remain bleak'.

Interestingly, MI's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, has stated that he, as well as New Zealand all-rounder, Mitchell Santner, were fit.

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What MI Bowling Coach Said About Rohit

Here's what Paras Mhambrey said about Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Santner's fitness during the pre-match press conference:

"Both are fit. In fact, if you are just walking by the nets out here, if you just look at Rohit's batting. So yeah, he is working on it. Santner is fit. So, unfortunately, we missed him (Santner) in the last game, picked up a bug. Not something that we could do. But both are fit, yeah."

Having said that, whether Rohit gets to play a part in tonight crucial match with GT remains to be seen. The fixture is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, but the playing 11s shall be revealed shortly after the toss, which will be conducted at 7:00 PM.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Rohit Sharma during the IPL?

Rohit Sharma sustained a hamstring injury during a match against RCB and was taken off the field. This caused him to miss the subsequent match against PBKS.

Will Rohit Sharma play in the match against Gujarat Titans (GT)?

Rohit Sharma will undergo a last-minute fitness assessment before the GT vs MI match. However, reports suggest his chances of playing are bleak.

What did the MI Bowling Coach say about Rohit Sharma's fitness?

MI's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, stated that Rohit Sharma is fit and working on his batting. He also confirmed Mitchell Santner is fit to play.

When is the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match scheduled to start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM. The playing XIs will be revealed after the toss.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA MI GT IPL Rohit Sharma Fitness Update
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