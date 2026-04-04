Rohit Sharma On The Cusp Of Breaking Virat Kohli's IPL Record: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rohit Sharma Nears Virat Kohli IPL Record: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both, have enjoyed flying starts to their individual IPL 2026 campaigns. The veteran batsmen led their teams to successful 200+ run chases in their tournament openers, scoring quickfire half centuries. While Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) still wait for their second match, Rohit's Mumbai Indians (MI) will be in action later today against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and it is in this encounter that the former Indian skipper can overtake Kohli in an IPL run-scoring list.

Rohit Nears Kohli's Run-Scoring Record vs DC

Virat Kohli has faced DC in 31 matches, and currently sits as the player with most runs against this franchise. In 30 innings, he has struck 1,130 runs facing Delhi, as of this writing.

Second on the list is Rohit Sharma, with 1,057 runs against DC in 37 innings, just 73 runs behind Kohli.

Given his recent form, having struck 78 off 38 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home, Rohit has all the likelyhood of cementing himself as the top run-scorer against Delhi Capitals in the IPL for the time being.

However, this won't exactly be easy as DC's bowling attack looks sharp, especially after their outing against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), in which they restricted the opposition to just 141 runs.

DC vs MI: Head-To-Head Record

Mumbai Indians have a significant lead over the Delhi Capitals when it comes to their IPL head-to-head record.

The five-time champions lead 21-16, with four wins from their last five matches with this opposition. They even did the double against DC last year in the league, and will be keen to repeat that success.

For Delhi, the focus will be on redemption as they welcome Mumbai at home early in IPL 2026. With strong squads and momentum on both sides, the upcoming DC vs MI IPL 2026 clash promises to be a thrilling contest.