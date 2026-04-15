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HomeSportsIPLRohit Sharma Likely Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Games: Reports

Rohit Sharma Likely Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Games: Reports

Rohit Sharma is likely to miss MI's games against Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans due to a hamstring injury. Get the latest injury news and team updates.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma injured, likely missing Mumbai Indians' next two matches.
  • Sharma's absence creates a significant void in Mumbai's batting order.
  • Team faces challenges with bowling attack, Bumrah yet to take wickets.
  • Mumbai seeks to regroup and revive their struggling IPL campaign.

Rohit Sharma Likely Ruled Out Of Two Games: The Mumbai Indians’ already turbulent IPL 2026 campaign has encountered a significant setback. Star opener Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the franchise’s next two matches after sustaining a hamstring injury.

According to a report by NDTV, the former captain suffered the injury during Sunday’s encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sharma was forced to retire hurt mid-innings, a departure that ultimately saw the Hardik Pandya-led side fall short by 18 runs.

A Critical Void at the Top

The timing of the injury is particularly damaging given Sharma’s vintage form this season. The veteran has amassed 137 runs across four matches, maintaining an impressive average of 45.67 and a lethal strike rate of 165.06.

His absence creates a tactical vacuum for the upcoming clashes against Punjab Kings on April 16 and Gujarat Titans on April 20. Without his leadership at the crease, Mumbai must find a way to navigate the powerplay overs that have plagued their recent performances.

The Powerplay and Pace Dilemma

Mumbai’s season began with a historic victory over Kolkata, breaking a decade-long jinx of losing opening games. However, three consecutive defeats have followed, exposing structural weaknesses in a squad that initially appeared to have every base covered.

The most baffling concern remains the form of Jasprit Bumrah. Despite his usual precision in containing runs, the pace ace has surprisingly remained wicketless through four matches. Combined with underperforming returns from Trent Boult, the Mumbai bowling unit is under immense pressure.

Resurrecting the 2026 Campaign

The five-time champions are currently reeling near the bottom of the table and will be desperate to find a spark. The team has reportedly returned to the drawing board to address their lack of early wickets and batting rhythm.

Facing a rampant Punjab Kings without their most experienced batter will require a collective effort from the remaining seniors. Hardik Pandya now faces a defining test of his captaincy as he attempts to steer the most successful franchise in IPL history out of this early-season mire.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rohit Sharma likely to miss upcoming matches?

Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the next two Mumbai Indians matches due to a hamstring injury sustained during the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

How has Rohit Sharma performed this IPL season before his injury?

Before his injury, Rohit Sharma was in good form, scoring 137 runs in four matches with an average of 45.67 and a strike rate of 165.06.

Which upcoming matches will Rohit Sharma miss?

Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the matches against Punjab Kings on April 16 and Gujarat Titans on April 20.

What are the main concerns for Mumbai Indians besides Rohit's injury?

Mumbai Indians are struggling with the bowling unit, as Jasprit Bumrah has been wicketless and Trent Boult's returns have been underperforming.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians IPL 2026
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