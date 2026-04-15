Rohit Sharma Injury Concern: MI Star Doubtful For PBKS Clash In IPL 2026 - Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma missed MI net session, fitness uncertain for PBKS match.

Hamstring concern arose during RCB match; scans show no major tear.

Team faces decision, but Rohit may have final say on playing.

Rohit Sharma IPL Injury: Mumbai Indians (MI) could be dealing with a major concern ahead of their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS), as Rohit Sharma was reportedly absent from the team’s extended net session on Tuesday. His absence has sparked fresh doubts over his fitness and whether he will feature in Thursday’s encounter. Rohit is believed to have picked up a hamstring issue during the side’s previous clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was forced to retire hurt early in the innings during Mumbai’s steep 241-run chase, managing just 19 runs off 13 deliveries before leaving the field.

Scan Results Offer Mixed Relief

Following the match, Rohit Sharma underwent medical scans to assess the extent of the injury, as per Cricbuzz. While initial findings have not confirmed any major tear, the situation remains unclear, leaving his immediate availability in question.

The report stated that there is no conclusive evidence of anything severe that could force Rohit's absence for too many IPL matches.

Although this update provides some reassurance, the uncertainty surrounding his condition continues to be a talking point ahead of MI’s next game.

Also Check: IPL 2026: Is Virat Kohli Injured? New Video Raises Alarm For RCB

Selection Call Likely To Rest with Rohit

Team management now faces a delicate decision regarding Rohit’s participation against Punjab Kings. With the tournament still in a crucial phase, there is a strong possibility that Mumbai Indians may choose to take a cautious approach rather than risk aggravating the injury.

Having said that, Cricbuzz suggests that the final call over participation will be left to Rohit Sharma himself.

Milestone Moment Amid Injury Worry

Despite the injury setback, Rohit recently achieved a significant milestone for the franchise. During the match against RCB, he became the first player to reach 6,000 runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

He now boasts 6013 runs in 231 matches, maintaining an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 132.82. His record includes 40 half-centuries and two centuries, underlining his long-standing contribution to the team.