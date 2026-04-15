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HomeSportsIPLRohit Sharma Injury Concern: MI Star Doubtful For PBKS Clash In IPL 2026 - Report

Rohit Sharma Injury Concern: MI Star Doubtful For PBKS Clash In IPL 2026 - Report

Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury scare post RCB clash at the Wankhede Stadium puts his participation in the MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 fixture in doubt.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma missed MI net session, fitness uncertain for PBKS match.
  • Hamstring concern arose during RCB match; scans show no major tear.
  • Team faces decision, but Rohit may have final say on playing.

Rohit Sharma IPL Injury: Mumbai Indians (MI) could be dealing with a major concern ahead of their upcoming IPL 2026 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS), as Rohit Sharma was reportedly absent from the team’s extended net session on Tuesday. His absence has sparked fresh doubts over his fitness and whether he will feature in Thursday’s encounter. Rohit is believed to have picked up a hamstring issue during the side’s previous clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He was forced to retire hurt early in the innings during Mumbai’s steep 241-run chase, managing just 19 runs off 13 deliveries before leaving the field.

Scan Results Offer Mixed Relief

Following the match, Rohit Sharma underwent medical scans to assess the extent of the injury, as per Cricbuzz. While initial findings have not confirmed any major tear, the situation remains unclear, leaving his immediate availability in question.

The report stated that there is no conclusive evidence of anything severe that could force Rohit's absence for too many IPL matches.

Although this update provides some reassurance, the uncertainty surrounding his condition continues to be a talking point ahead of MI’s next game.

Also Check: IPL 2026: Is Virat Kohli Injured? New Video Raises Alarm For RCB

Selection Call Likely To Rest with Rohit

Team management now faces a delicate decision regarding Rohit’s participation against Punjab Kings. With the tournament still in a crucial phase, there is a strong possibility that Mumbai Indians may choose to take a cautious approach rather than risk aggravating the injury.

Having said that, Cricbuzz suggests that the final call over participation will be left to Rohit Sharma himself. 

Milestone Moment Amid Injury Worry

Despite the injury setback, Rohit recently achieved a significant milestone for the franchise. During the match against RCB, he became the first player to reach 6,000 runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

He now boasts 6013 runs in 231 matches, maintaining an average of 29.76 and a strike rate of 132.82. His record includes 40 half-centuries and two centuries, underlining his long-standing contribution to the team.

Related Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Rohit Sharma absent from the Mumbai Indians' net session?

Rohit Sharma was reportedly absent from the team's net session on Tuesday due to a hamstring issue he picked up during the previous match against RCB.

What was the extent of Rohit Sharma's injury?

Medical scans showed no confirmed major tear, but the situation remains unclear, leaving his immediate availability in question.

Will Rohit Sharma play in the next match against Punjab Kings?

It is uncertain if Rohit Sharma will play. The final decision on his participation is expected to be left to him, with the team potentially taking a cautious approach.

What significant milestone did Rohit Sharma achieve recently?

Rohit Sharma became the first player to score 6,000 runs for Mumbai Indians in the IPL during the match against RCB.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS ROHIT SHARMA MI IPL
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