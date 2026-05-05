‘Living Legend’: Rohit Sharma Earns Big Praise From LSG Owner After Comeback Heroics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma returns, scoring 84 in Mumbai's chase.

Sharma and Rickelton built a 143-run opening partnership.

LSG owner praised Sharma's humility and legendary status.

Rohit Sharma made an emphatic comeback to IPL 2026, playing a defining role in Mumbai Indians’ victory over Lucknow Super Giants. Returning to the playing XI after a brief injury layoff, the veteran opener delivered a commanding performance, leading his side’s 229-run chase with authority. Rohit top-scored in the match with a fluent 84 off just 44 deliveries, showcasing his trademark timing and composure. His innings, laced with six boundaries and seven towering sixes, set the tone early in the chase. Partnering with Ryan Rickelton, he stitched together a crucial 143-run opening stand that effectively took the game away from LSG.

LSG Owner Showers Praise On Rohit

The warmth @ImRo45 carries shows up in every conversation I have with him. His humility is evident in every moment spent around him. That’s what makes him a champion and a living legend. pic.twitter.com/ShiiaWfjUK May 5, 2026

Post-match, Rohit’s performance wasn’t the only talking point. A candid interaction between him and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka caught attention on social media.

Goenka later shared a picture from the meeting, accompanied by a heartfelt caption praising Rohit Sharma’s personality:

"The warmth @ImRo45 carries shows up in every conversation I have with him. His humility is evident in every moment spent around him. That's what makes him a champion and a living legend,"

This victory helped Mumbai climb to six points in the standings, although they still remain near the bottom of the table.

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Rohit’s Return Sparks MI Revival

Coming back after missing a few games due to a hamstring injury, Rohit Sharma looked in complete control from the outset. His ability to accelerate while maintaining stability at the top provided Mumbai with the perfect platform to chase down a daunting target.

The opening partnership proved to be the turning point, as Rickelton complemented Rohit’s aggression with his own attacking strokeplay. Together, they dismantled the LSG bowling attack from the get-go.

On the other hand, the defeat further compounded a disappointing campaign for Lucknow, leaving them rooted at the last position. While both teams still face an uphill battle to stay in Playoff contention, Rohit Sharma’s return has seemingly injected fresh belief into Mumbai’s campaign.