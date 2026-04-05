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HomeSportsIPLRohit Sharma Breaks MS Dhoni's Historic Record During MI vs DC Game

Rohit Sharma Breaks MS Dhoni's Historic Record During MI vs DC Game

IPL 2026: MI vs DC- Rohit Sharma has surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian player with the most sixes against a single IPL team. Check the record-breaking stats here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026: MI vs DC - During Mumbai Indians' (MI) clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, Rohit Sharma officially etched his name into the record books by overtaking legendary captain MS Dhoni.

Even though his innings was a modest 35 runs, a single massive over-boundary was enough to crown him the new Indian king of sixes against a specific franchise in IPL history.

Rohit Claims the Indian Crown

Before the match on April 4, MS Dhoni held the record for the most sixes by an Indian batter against a single IPL team, having cleared the ropes 50 times against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Rohit Sharma, who entered the game with 50 sixes against Delhi, smashed a towering maximum off Vipraj Nigam in the early overs. This took his tally to 51 sixes against the Capitals, moving him past Dhoni. While Rohit now leads the Indian list, he still trails the global record held by Chris Gayle, who has famously hit 61 sixes against Punjab Kings.

Most Sixes Against a Single IPL Team (Indian Batters)

1. Rohit Sharma: 51 vs Delhi Capitals

2. MS Dhoni: 50 vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

3. Virat Kohli: 48 vs Chennai Super Kings

Sameer Rizvi Spoils Rohit’s Big Night

Despite the personal milestone, it was a tough night for the Mumbai Indians. Batting first, MI struggled to find momentum after a shaky start. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 36) and Rohit Sharma (35 off 26) provided some resistance, helping the team post a sub-par total of 162/6.

In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target with ease. The star of the show was youngster Sameer Rizvi, who played a blistering knock of 90 off 51 balls. Rizvi's explosive batting, which included seven fours and seven sixes, guided Delhi to a comfortable six-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.

Can MS Dhoni Take the Record Back?

The battle for this record is far from over. However, MS Dhoni’s availability remains a major concern for Chennai Super Kings. The veteran stumper is currently recovering from a recurring calf strain and is expected to miss at least the next few weeks of action. With Rohit playing regularly as an opener, he has a golden opportunity to extend his lead in the coming matches.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for most sixes by an Indian batter against a single IPL team?

Rohit Sharma now holds the record with 51 sixes against Delhi Capitals. He surpassed MS Dhoni, who had 50 sixes against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

What was Rohit Sharma's personal milestone during the MI vs DC match?

Rohit Sharma became the Indian batter with the most sixes against a single IPL franchise. He achieved this by hitting one six against Delhi Capitals.

How did Delhi Capitals win the match against Mumbai Indians?

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets with 11 balls to spare. Youngster Sameer Rizvi played a match-winning knock of 90 runs off 51 balls.

Can MS Dhoni reclaim the record for most sixes against a single IPL team?

It's uncertain if Dhoni can reclaim the record as he is currently recovering from a calf strain and expected to miss upcoming matches.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 09:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni ROHIT SHARMA Delhi Capitals Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 MI VS DC
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