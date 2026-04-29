BCCI To Seek Riyan Parag's Explanation On 'Vaping' Incident Before Taking Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI investigating Riyan Parag for alleged vape use in dugout.

Visuals of Parag with a device sparked online debate and criticism.

Official response sought from Parag regarding professional conduct breach.

IPL to decide further action based on Parag's explanation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of the incident after a controversial report involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag. During Tuesday’s encounter against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, live broadcast visuals appeared to capture the skipper using a vape-like device within the team dressing room.

The visuals, which were captured during the live broadcast, quickly went viral and sparked a significant debate online. According to a report by The Indian Express, a board official has confirmed that the BCCI has taken note of the incident and will be demanding an official response from the young leader.

Also read: WATCH: Riyan Parag Allegedly Caught Vaping On Camera, RR Hit By IPL Controversy Again

Controversy Amidst Victory

The incident reportedly took place during Rajasthan's monumental chase of 223 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Parag had already been dismissed after contributing a quick-fire 29 off 16 balls. Shortly after his return to the pavilion, the live broadcast appeared to capture him using the device, with the resulting clip spreading quickly across social media platforms.

The footage has triggered significant criticism regarding player conduct in a high-profile professional environment. While Rajasthan Royals walked out of Mullanpur with one of their most important wins of the IPL 2026 season, the night has now turned into a disciplinary issue for the captain.

Strict Professional Standards

The dressing room is considered a strictly professional space, and the use of such devices during a match is viewed as a breach of conduct. The official explanation from Parag will be critical in determining whether the league governing body imposes formal sanctions.

“We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take further course of action,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express. While there has been no official announcement regarding a punishment, the matter is reportedly under internal review.