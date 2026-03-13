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IPL 2026: The countdown to IPL 2026 intensifies, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. In a high-profile collaboration, Pant spent four days last week in Mumbai undergoing an intensive training stint with legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

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‘Yuvi-Pant’ at Brabourne

The duo held private sessions at Mumbai’s historic Brabourne Stadium, focusing on refining Pant’s white-ball arsenal. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the training included both day and night sessions where Pant practiced a range of new, aggressive shots.

Yuvraj Singh has evolved into a prominent mentor for India's next generation, having previously shaped the careers of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Prabhsimran Singh. This stint is particularly significant for Pant, who has not featured in a white-ball international for India since August 2024. The mentorship is expected to provide a tactical "reset" for his limited-overs career.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Convene in Chennai

Immediately following his sessions with Yuvraj, Pant traveled to Chennai to join the Lucknow Super Giants pre-season camp.

Location: The camp is currently active at the Coaching Beyond Ground in Chennai.

Coaching Staff: The sessions are being overseen by bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Lance Klusener.

Key Participants: Along with Pant, young stars like Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, and speedster Mayank Yadav are in attendance.

The LSG camp is scheduled to shift to their home base in Lucknow after March 15. The franchise will open its 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Begin Jaipur Leg

Simultaneously, Rajasthan Royals have officially announced the commencement of their first integrated pre-season training camp.

Start Date: March 17.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Supervision: The camp will be led by Head Coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, with a primary focus on fitness, tactical strategy, and team bonding.

Prior to this, a select group of players, including Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, and young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, attended a short fitness conditioning camp at the franchise’s High-Performance Center in Nagpur. The Royals are set to play their season opener against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.