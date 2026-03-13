Rishabh Pant recently underwent an intensive four-day training stint in Mumbai with legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The sessions focused on refining his white-ball skills and practicing new shots.
IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Trains With Yuvraj Singh As LSG Launch Pre-Season Camp - WATCH
IPL 2026: Training camp with Yuvraj Singh to LSG's tactical drill in Chennai, Rishabh Pant is gearing up for a massive IPL 2026. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals confirm their Jaipur camp dates.
IPL 2026: The countdown to IPL 2026 intensifies, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. In a high-profile collaboration, Pant spent four days last week in Mumbai undergoing an intensive training stint with legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.
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‘Yuvi-Pant’ at Brabourne
The duo held private sessions at Mumbai’s historic Brabourne Stadium, focusing on refining Pant’s white-ball arsenal. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the training included both day and night sessions where Pant practiced a range of new, aggressive shots.
Yuvraj Singh has evolved into a prominent mentor for India's next generation, having previously shaped the careers of Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Prabhsimran Singh. This stint is particularly significant for Pant, who has not featured in a white-ball international for India since August 2024. The mentorship is expected to provide a tactical "reset" for his limited-overs career.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Convene in Chennai
Immediately following his sessions with Yuvraj, Pant traveled to Chennai to join the Lucknow Super Giants pre-season camp.
Location: The camp is currently active at the Coaching Beyond Ground in Chennai.
Coaching Staff: The sessions are being overseen by bowling coach Bharat Arun and batting coach Lance Klusener.
Key Participants: Along with Pant, young stars like Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, and speedster Mayank Yadav are in attendance.
The LSG camp is scheduled to shift to their home base in Lucknow after March 15. The franchise will open its 2026 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 1 at the Ekana Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) to Begin Jaipur Leg
Simultaneously, Rajasthan Royals have officially announced the commencement of their first integrated pre-season training camp.
Start Date: March 17.
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
Supervision: The camp will be led by Head Coach and Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, with a primary focus on fitness, tactical strategy, and team bonding.
Prior to this, a select group of players, including Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, and young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, attended a short fitness conditioning camp at the franchise’s High-Performance Center in Nagpur. The Royals are set to play their season opener against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who has Rishabh Pant been training with to prepare for IPL 2026?
Where is the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pre-season camp being held?
The LSG pre-season camp is currently taking place at the Coaching Beyond Ground in Chennai. It will shift to Lucknow after March 15.
When and where will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin their pre-season training?
Rajasthan Royals will officially commence their first integrated pre-season training camp on March 17 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The focus will be on fitness, strategy, and team bonding.
Who are some of the key players attending the LSG pre-season camp in Chennai?
Alongside Rishabh Pant, young stars like Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan, and speedster Mayank Yadav are attending the LSG camp in Chennai.