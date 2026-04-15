WATCH: Hazlewood’s Brutal Bouncer Forces Rishabh Pant To Retire Hurt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant retired hurt after elbow injury during RCB vs LSG.

Hazlewood's short ball struck Pant's unprotected left elbow.

Pant's absence creates leadership vacuum; Pooran captains.

LSG bowled out for 146; Pant's injury severity unknown.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing an anxious wait after captain Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt during Wednesday’s high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter left the field in visible agony during the fifth over, having been struck on the left elbow by a sharp delivery from Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood.

The incident occurred as Hazlewood delivered a hostile short ball that cramped Pant for room. Attempting a pull, the left-hander was beaten by the extra pace and bounce, with the ball thudding into his unprotected arm. Despite immediate attention from the team physio, the captain opted to walk off with his score at just 1 run from 6 balls.

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.@RishabhPant17 forced to retire hurt after taking a blow to the elbow, a quiet walk off and anxious faces in the LSG camp 🤕



How big a setback could this be? 👀#TATAIPL | #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 ➡️ #RCBvLSG | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/nyGp1mrMqj pic.twitter.com/qyEth1R0Ic — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 15, 2026

Triple Blow for the Super Giants

Pant’s departure created an immediate leadership and tactical vacuum for the visitors. As the team's primary anchor, wicketkeeper, and captain, his absence forced Nicholas Pooran to take over the captaincy duties on the field. The injury is particularly concerning for a keeper, as an elbow blow can severely hamper both the collection of the ball and the throwing motion required behind the stumps.

The LSG camp was already under pressure at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after losing early wickets. Pant’s exit coincided with a clinical bowling display from RCB’s Rasikh Salam Dar, who claimed four wickets, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took three. These performances saw LSG rolled out for 146, their lowest total of the IPL 2026 season.

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Medical Vigilance and Season Stakes

While Pant was later spotted in the dugout with a protective strap around his arm, the franchise has yet to release a formal medical bulletin regarding the severity of the damage. The focus now shifts to the recovery time required for bone bruising. With the tournament reaching a critical mid-point, any long-term absence for Pant would be a significant setback to LSG’s playoff aspirations.

Currently placed near the middle of the points table, the Super Giants cannot afford to lose their talismanic leader for an extended period. The team is already struggling with a top-order that has failed to fire consistently, and the potential loss of Pant’s finishing power could impact their entire campaign.