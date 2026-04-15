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HomeSportsIPLWATCH: Hazlewood’s Brutal Bouncer Forces Rishabh Pant To Retire Hurt

WATCH: Hazlewood’s Brutal Bouncer Forces Rishabh Pant To Retire Hurt

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant suffered a left elbow injury during the RCB vs LSG match. Watch Josh Hazlewood's blow and the impact on Lucknow Super Giants.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rishabh Pant retired hurt after elbow injury during RCB vs LSG.
  • Hazlewood's short ball struck Pant's unprotected left elbow.
  • Pant's absence creates leadership vacuum; Pooran captains.
  • LSG bowled out for 146; Pant's injury severity unknown.

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2026: The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing an anxious wait after captain Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt during Wednesday’s high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter left the field in visible agony during the fifth over, having been struck on the left elbow by a sharp delivery from Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood.

The incident occurred as Hazlewood delivered a hostile short ball that cramped Pant for room. Attempting a pull, the left-hander was beaten by the extra pace and bounce, with the ball thudding into his unprotected arm. Despite immediate attention from the team physio, the captain opted to walk off with his score at just 1 run from 6 balls.

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Triple Blow for the Super Giants

Pant’s departure created an immediate leadership and tactical vacuum for the visitors. As the team's primary anchor, wicketkeeper, and captain, his absence forced Nicholas Pooran to take over the captaincy duties on the field. The injury is particularly concerning for a keeper, as an elbow blow can severely hamper both the collection of the ball and the throwing motion required behind the stumps.

The LSG camp was already under pressure at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after losing early wickets. Pant’s exit coincided with a clinical bowling display from RCB’s Rasikh Salam Dar, who claimed four wickets, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took three. These performances saw LSG rolled out for 146, their lowest total of the IPL 2026 season.

Also Read: BCCI To Sack Gautam Gambhir As India Coach? Here's What We Know

Medical Vigilance and Season Stakes

While Pant was later spotted in the dugout with a protective strap around his arm, the franchise has yet to release a formal medical bulletin regarding the severity of the damage. The focus now shifts to the recovery time required for bone bruising. With the tournament reaching a critical mid-point, any long-term absence for Pant would be a significant setback to LSG’s playoff aspirations.

Currently placed near the middle of the points table, the Super Giants cannot afford to lose their talismanic leader for an extended period. The team is already struggling with a top-order that has failed to fire consistently, and the potential loss of Pant’s finishing power could impact their entire campaign.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rishabh Pant retire hurt during the RCB vs LSG match?

Rishabh Pant retired hurt after being struck on his left elbow by a short delivery from Josh Hazlewood in the fifth over. He left the field in visible pain.

Who took over captaincy for LSG after Pant's injury?

Nicholas Pooran took over the captaincy duties for the Lucknow Super Giants on the field after Rishabh Pant's departure.

What was LSG's total score in the match against RCB?

The Lucknow Super Giants were bowled out for 146 runs, which is their lowest total of the IPL 2026 season.

Has there been a medical update on Rishabh Pant's injury?

The franchise has not yet released a formal medical bulletin regarding the severity of Rishabh Pant's elbow injury. He was seen with a protective strap.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants RCB Vs LSG Live IPL 2026 RCB VS LSG
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