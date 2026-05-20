WATCH: Rishabh Pant Drops F-Bomb Live On Air After RR vs LSG IPL Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant used strong language after LSG's loss to RR.

Pant defended his team's quality despite season's poor results.

He was recently removed as India's Test vice-captain.

Rishabh Pant F-Bomb: Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant went a little over the edge in his reaction after his side’s crushing defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. Despite posting a massive total of 220/5 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, LSG were unable to defend it as RR chased the target down with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare, helping them stay alive in the race for the top four. However, it was Pant’s fiery post-match interview that quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night. Check it out:

Rishabh Pant Drops Blunt Verdict On LSG Season

Speaking after the game, Pant acknowledged that results had not gone Lucknow’s way this season, but strongly defended the quality of his squad.

“We are proud as a team regardless of what our situation is right now. The kind of team we have, we know we can win this. Regardless of anything, we are confident enough as a team and as individuals."

"It hasn't gone our way, and everyone knows that, but that doesn't take away the fact that we are a f***ing good team,” he added.

The comment prompted Ian Bishop to quickly issue an on-air apology for the language used during the live broadcast interview.

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Tough Phase Continues For Pant

IPL 2026 has been difficult not only for LSG, but also personally for Rishabh Pant. While Lucknow once again failed to secure a Playoff berth under his leadership, the left-handed batsman has also struggled to produce consistent performances with the bat throughout the tournament.

Things became even more challenging for him earlier in the day after the BCCI announced India’s squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series. Pant was removed as India’s Test vice-captain and also omitted from the ODI squad, adding further pressure during an already challenging phase of his career.

LSG still have one league fixture remaining against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Although they are already out of contention, Pant and his team will be eager to end the season positively by upsetting one of the strongest sides in the competition.