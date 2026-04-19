IPL 2026: Rinku Singh Stars Against RR As KKR Snap Losing Streak In Low-Scoring Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KKR secured first win after Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy's partnership.

Early collapse saw KKR at 2/2, then 84/5, but recovered.

Rinku Singh anchored 156-run chase with unbeaten fifty, Anukul provided support.

Kolkata: After a torrid start to their IPL 2026 campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders finally found relief as Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy held their nerve in a tense finish to guide the side to their first win of the season, chasing down a modest target against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

In a chase that began disastrously, KKR were reduced to 2/2 in the first two overs. Jofra Archer struck off the very first ball to remove Tim Seifert, while Nandre Burger followed it up by dismissing skipper Ajinkya Rahane for a second consecutive duck. The early collapse continued to haunt KKR as wickets fell at regular intervals, leaving them reeling at 84 for 5 by the 13th over.

Cameron Green briefly counter-attacked with a brisk 27 off 13 balls, while Rovman Powell added 23, but Rajasthan’s spin duo, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2/8), kept the scoring in check through the middle overs. Debutant Yash Raj Punja also made an impact, picking up his maiden IPL wicket and maintaining control after an expensive start.

At 97 for 6 in the 15th over, the game seemed to be slipping away from KKR. However, Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy stitched together a match-defining partnership for the seventh wicket, blending caution with calculated aggression.

The turning point came in the 16th over when Anukul took on Ravi Bishnoi, smashing a six to inject momentum into the chase. Rinku, who had struggled initially and even survived a dropped catch, gradually found his rhythm, rotating strike effectively before unleashing boundaries at crucial moments.

With 40 needed off the last four overs, the duo steadily chipped away at the target. Rinku took charge against Jofra Archer in the 17th over, finding gaps and keeping the equation within reach. Anukul complemented him perfectly, including a towering six off Archer in the 18th over that swung the pressure back onto the Royals.

Needing 21 off the last two overs, the pair showed composure under pressure. Anukul’s smart running and timely hits, combined with Rinku’s calculated strokeplay, brought the equation down to nine off the final over.

Facing Brijesh Sharma in the 20th over, Rinku sealed the contest in dramatic fashion. After striking two boundaries early in the over, he brought up his half-century with a top-edged six that sailed over the keeper, sparking wild celebrations at Eden Gardens as KKR completed a memorable win with two balls to spare.

Rinku remained unbeaten, anchoring the chase with a composed unbeaten half-century (53*), while Anukul’s valuable cameo (29 not out) provided the perfect support in the closing stages.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals had posted a competitive total on the back of disciplined batting, but KKR’s bowlers, especially Varun Chakaravarthy, Kartik Tyagi and Sunil Narine, managed to restrict them from posting an imposing score. Despite that, KKR’s batting frailties nearly cost them again before Rinku and Anukul turned the tide.

The victory marks a much-needed breakthrough for KKR, who had endured six consecutive defeats to start their campaign. While not the most clinical performance, the win will come as a significant morale boost as they look to revive their season.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 155/9 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 46, Yashasvi Jaiswal 39; Varun Chakaravarthy 3-14, Kartik Tyagi 3-22) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (Rinku Singh 53*, Anukul Roy 29*; Ravindra Jadeja 2-8, Yash Punja 1-25) by four wickets.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)