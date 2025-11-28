IPL 2026: Three Released Players Who Shocked Fans

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention season has shocked fans, with several marquee players released by their franchises. David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, and Andre Russell are among the biggest surprises, leaving teams and supporters stunned.

Their departures signal major strategic shifts and promise an exciting and unpredictable mini-auction ahead of the new season.

David Miller Released by Lucknow Super Giants

In a surprising move, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) decided to release veteran South African middle-order batsman David Miller.

Nicknamed "Killer Miller", he boasts an impressive IPL record with over 3,000 runs and several match-winning innings. Although Miller struggled for consistent playing time in the 2025 season due to the team’s foreign player combination, his reputation as a calm and reliable finisher under pressure makes him a valuable asset.

His release now opens up opportunities for franchises in need of an experienced middle-order batsman.

Ravi Bishnoi Shocks Fans

LSG also took fans by surprise by letting go of promising Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

With over 72 IPL wickets, Bishnoi has been known for his aggressive and effective bowling. Despite a below-par 2025 season, his proven potential makes this move unexpected.

Bishnoi is likely to be a hot commodity in the upcoming mini-auction, though team strategies, timing, and remaining budget will play a role in determining his next destination. This decision hints at a possible shift in LSG’s spin plans, as they appear to be seeking a fresh approach in the bowling department.

Andre Russell Exits Kolkata Knight Riders

One of the biggest surprises of the retention season was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) releasing West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell after an 11-year association.

A fan favorite and one of the most explosive performers in IPL history, Russell’s departure marks the end of an era. Following his retirement from international cricket, he is now fully focused on franchise cricket, making him a coveted option for teams looking to add power-hitting and all-round strength. Whether KKR attempts to bring him back remains a key talking point, given his history of match-winning performances.