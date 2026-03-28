Shoaib Malik currently holds the record for the most T20 runs by an Asian player, having scored 13,571 runs in 557 matches.
RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli On Brink Of History; Needs 29 Runs To Dethrone PAK Star For Top Spot
As RCB faces SRH in the IPL 2026 opener, Virat Kohli stands on the brink of history. He needs only 29 runs to surpass Shoaib Malik and become the leading Asian run-getter in T20 cricket.
IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is ready for the IPL 2026 season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). As RCB looks to defend their title, all eyes are on Virat Kohli. The modern-day legend is just moments away from surpassing a massive milestone held by former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik to become the most prolific Asian batsman in T20 history.
The Race for the Top: Virat Kohli vs Shoaib Malik
Currently, Shoaib Malik holds the record for the most T20 runs by an Asian player. Across 557 matches, Malik has amassed 13,571 runs at an average of 35.99. However, Kohli is breathing down his neck with incredible efficiency.
In just 414 T20 matches, Virat Kohli has racked up 13,543 runs. With an outstanding average of 41.92 and nine centuries to his name, Kohli needs exactly 29 runs tonight to overtake Malik. Given his recent form and the batting-friendly conditions in Bengaluru, this record looks set to fall in the very first innings of the tournament.
Virat Kohli’s Dominance Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kohli’s history against the Orange Army suggests that the 29-run mark is well within his reach. Over 24 encounters against SRH, he has scored 805 runs, including a brilliant century and five fifties. His strike rate of 141.97 against Hyderabad proves he knows how to dismantle their bowling attack, even if he has faced a few rare ducks against them in the past.
Chinnaswamy: The Happy Hunting Ground
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has always been Kohli's fortress. His numbers at home against Sunrisers Hyderabad are particularly imposing:
Matches: 8
Runs: 333
Average: 47.57
Half-Centuries: 3
With a packed home crowd cheering every run, the atmosphere is perfectly primed for Kohli to etch his name at the top of the Asian T20 charts.
What This Record Means for IPL 2026
Becoming the Number 1 Asian run-scorer in T20s would be a massive statement to start the season. For RCB, a flourishing Kohli at the top of the order is the primary ingredient for a successful title defense. As he opens the innings today, the pursuit of those 29 runs will be the biggest subplot of the evening.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who holds the record for the most T20 runs by an Asian player currently?
How many runs does Virat Kohli need to become the most prolific Asian batsman in T20 history?
Virat Kohli needs exactly 29 runs to surpass Shoaib Malik's record and become the most prolific Asian batsman in T20 history.
What are Virat Kohli's T20 run-scoring stats against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
Virat Kohli has scored 805 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 24 encounters, including a century and five fifties, with a strike rate of 141.97.
How has Virat Kohli performed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli has scored 333 runs in 8 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with an average of 47.57 and 3 half-centuries.