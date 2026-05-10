Rain To Play Spoilsport In RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash? Check Latest Weather Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raipur weather forecast predicts minimal rain chances for RCB vs MI.

Past rain concerns raise fan anxiety for the IPL clash.

Mumbai Indians lead head-to-head against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Weather Forecast: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians are set for another blockbuster clash in IPL 2026, but fans have been closely monitoring the weather ahead of the high-voltage encounter in Raipur. With two of Indian cricket’s biggest icons, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, preparing to face off once again, concerns over rain have naturally become a major talking point. Although RCB are technically the home side for this fixture, the match will not take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Instead, the contest is scheduled to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs MI IPL 2026: Latest Weather Update

🌧️ Weather Update ahead of Matchday 📍Raipur pic.twitter.com/0oc3p3twyr May 9, 2026

Weather became a topic of discussion after rain affected RCB’s previous fixture against Lucknow Super Giants. Adding to the concern, showers were also witnessed in Raipur on Saturday evening.

Mumbai Indians’ official social media account even shared visuals from the venue showing rain around the stadium premises, further fuelling speculation among fans about a possible interruption during Sunday’s game.

Despite the showers on Saturday, the latest weather update appears encouraging for cricket fans.

According to AccuWeather forecasts, Raipur currently has only a 1% chance of precipitation (rain) on May 10, suggesting that conditions are likely to remain favourable for a full match.

Clear skies are expected through most parts of the day, significantly improving the possibility of an uninterrupted contest between the two heavyweights. That said, weather forecasts remain predictions rather than guarantees, and conditions can still change unexpectedly closer to match time.

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RCB vs MI: IPL Head-To-Head Record

While RCB is the team with better form in IPL 2026, it is MI that edges past this opposition in direct head-to-head record so far.

The two sides have faced-off on 35 occasions in the Indian Premier League, with Mumbai winning 19, and Bengaluru winning 16 times.