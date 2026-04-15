Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Match 23: RCB and LSG face off at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Toss result for the high-octane encounter is awaited.

Chinnaswamy's small boundaries favor batting, especially chasing.

Predicted playing elevens for both RCB and LSG revealed.

IPL 2026, RCB vs LSG Toss Result And Playing 11: The coin has landed at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss. In this high-stakes Match 23 encounter, RCB has elected to bowl first. Speaking at the toss, Rajat Patidar noted that the decision was "pretty obvious" given the conditions and the reputation of the venue for chasing.

RCB VS LSG TOSS UPDATE: LIVE FROM BENGALURU

The atmosphere in the stands is deafening as the home side prepares to field. Historically, the Chinnaswamy is a "chase-favourite" venue due to the short dimensions and the way the pitch tends to settle under the lights. High altitude and clear skies often lead to a flurry of sixes, putting immense pressure on the side setting the total.

Toss Result: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss

Match Decision: RCB elected to bowl first

RCB VS LSG: FINAL PLAYING 11

The official team sheets have been exchanged at the toss. Here are the confirmed lineups for tonight’s clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Final XI): Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Lucknow Super Giants (Final XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

PITCH REPORT: RED SOIL AND ROLLED FOR RUNS

Tonight’s match is being played on a classic red soil pitch that has been well rolled to favour the batters. This is the same surface where Tim David previously played a blistering knock against Chennai Super Kings, suggesting that the ball will come onto the bat beautifully with consistent bounce.

While the red soil can offer some initial grip for spinners, the firm rolling ensures that pace and true bounce remain the dominant features. The small ground dimensions make it a difficult night for bowlers once the powerplay ends. RCB’s decision to bowl first aligns with the tactical consensus that chasing is the preferred route on this scoring graveyard, especially as the pitch stays true throughout the night.