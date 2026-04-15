RCB vs LSG: Complete Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of IPL 2026 Showdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB holds a narrow 4-2 head-to-head lead over LSG.

Recent clashes have featured intense moments and player altercations.

Both teams possess strong batting line-ups, promising excitement.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026: The rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may be relatively new in the Indian Premier League, but it has already delivered several gripping encounters. With star players on both sides and plenty at stake, the next chapter of this growing rivalry promises another thrilling contest. As the two sides gear up for another face-off in IPL 2026, this time at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, home of the defending champions, their head-to-head numbers offer an interesting insight into how this contest has unfolded over the years.

RCB Maintain Narrow Advantage

Since LSG debuted in the IPL in 2022, the two teams have crossed paths six times. In these meetings, RCB have come out on top more often, winning four games, while LSG have managed to secure two victories.

The absence of tied matches or abandoned games reflects how decisive their clashes have been so far.

RCB’s slight dominance in this fixture gives them a psychological edge heading into their IPL 2026 fixture, alongside the great run of form their players have displayed in the tournament thus far.

Memorable Clashes Over the Years

One of the standout moments in this rivalry came during the IPL 2023, where RCB lost to LSG on the very last ball in a tense clash, prompting the latter's fast bowler, Avesh Khan (one of the batsmen out in the middle at the moment) to aggressively throw his helmet in celebration.

Another fiery clash between these franchises came in the reverse fixture that season. RCB claimed victory, but Virat Kohli's spat with Naveen-Ul-Haq, and Lucknow's then mentor, Gautam Gambhir, made headlines.

Matches between the two sides have often showcased explosive batting line-ups on both ends. Heading into their upcoming encounter, RCB will draw confidence from their superior record. However, LSG have proven they are more than capable of turning the tables with a well-rounded squad.