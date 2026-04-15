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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs LSG: Complete Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of IPL 2026 Showdown

RCB vs LSG: Complete Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of IPL 2026 Showdown

RCB face LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check out their head-to-head record and some memorable moments from this rivalry ahead of their IPL 2026 clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB holds a narrow 4-2 head-to-head lead over LSG.
  • Recent clashes have featured intense moments and player altercations.
  • Both teams possess strong batting line-ups, promising excitement.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2026: The rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) may be relatively new in the Indian Premier League, but it has already delivered several gripping encounters. With star players on both sides and plenty at stake, the next chapter of this growing rivalry promises another thrilling contest. As the two sides gear up for another face-off in IPL 2026, this time at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, home of the defending champions, their head-to-head numbers offer an interesting insight into how this contest has unfolded over the years.

RCB Maintain Narrow Advantage

Since LSG debuted in the IPL in 2022, the two teams have crossed paths six times. In these meetings, RCB have come out on top more often, winning four games, while LSG have managed to secure two victories.

The absence of tied matches or abandoned games reflects how decisive their clashes have been so far.

RCB’s slight dominance in this fixture gives them a psychological edge heading into their IPL 2026 fixture, alongside the great run of form their players have displayed in the tournament thus far.

Memorable Clashes Over the Years

One of the standout moments in this rivalry came during the IPL 2023, where RCB lost to LSG on the very last ball in a tense clash, prompting the latter's fast bowler, Avesh Khan (one of the batsmen out in the middle at the moment) to aggressively throw his helmet in celebration.

Another fiery clash between these franchises came in the reverse fixture that season. RCB claimed victory, but Virat Kohli's spat with Naveen-Ul-Haq, and Lucknow's then mentor, Gautam Gambhir, made headlines.

Matches between the two sides have often showcased explosive batting line-ups on both ends. Heading into their upcoming encounter, RCB will draw confidence from their superior record. However, LSG have proven they are more than capable of turning the tables with a well-rounded squad.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and LSG in the IPL?

Since LSG's debut in 2022, RCB has won four out of six matches against LSG, who have secured two victories.

Has there ever been a tied or abandoned match between RCB and LSG?

No, all six matches played between RCB and LSG have had decisive outcomes, with no ties or abandoned games.

What was a memorable moment from the RCB vs LSG rivalry in IPL 2023?

A tense IPL 2023 Eliminator saw LSG win on the last ball, with Avesh Khan celebrating aggressively. The reverse fixture also featured a spat between Virat Kohli and Naveen-Ul-Haq.

Where will the next RCB vs LSG match in IPL 2026 be played?

The upcoming IPL 2026 fixture between RCB and LSG will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli RCB IPL LSG
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