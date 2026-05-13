Raipur Weather Update: Official Start Time For RCB vs KKR After Rain Delay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rain subsided in Raipur, allowing match preparation to begin.

Toss scheduled for 20:30, play to start 20:45 IST.

No overs lost; fans can expect a full forty-over match.

Coaching staff inspect pitch; bowling first likely preferred.

RCB vs KKR Live Weather Update: The weather in Raipur has taken a promising turn as the heavy rain that delayed the toss for the RCB versus KKR encounter has finally subsided. Although the stadium was under a yellow alert for thunderstorms, the skies are now clearing over the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Groundstaff have already begun the arduous task of readying the field for play.

Toss at 20:30, Start at 20:45 IST

Following a successful period of ground preparation, the match officials have confirmed the revised timings. The toss will take place at 20:30 local time, with the first ball scheduled for 20:45.

In a significant boost for both franchises, the authorities have confirmed that no overs will be lost. Fans can look forward to a full forty-over contest despite the initial weather interruptions in Raipur.

Groundstaff Battle Surface Water

A significant amount of water had collected on the primary covers during the peak of the storm. The groundstaff were seen carefully peeling away the sheets to prevent further spillage onto the square.

Super-soppers were deployed to address the stubborn damp patches near the boundary ropes and the 30-yard circle. The efficiency of the drainage system proved crucial in ensuring the match could commence without any reduction in overs.

Coaching Staff Inspect the Surface

As the covers were removed, the Bengaluru coaching staff were spotted on the field taking a close look at the playing conditions. The surface appears to be a "green-brown mix" following the rain.

The moisture trapped under the covers might offer some early movement for the fast bowlers. Captain Rajat Patidar and Ajinkya Rahane have been closely monitoring these developments from the dugout area.

Tactical Toss Considerations

The delay and the lingering moisture on the surface will heavily influence the decision at the toss. The captain who wins the flip will almost certainly prefer to bowl first tonight.

The damp conditions may provide early assistance to the seamers, while heavy dew is still expected to play a role later. Teams will now finalise their "Impact Player" strategies for the full-length match.

Waiting For The Official Start

The fans in Raipur remain in high spirits as the stadium lights shine down on a dry outfield. The atmosphere is electric as the crowd anticipates the coin toss in just a few minutes.

Stay tuned as we bring you the confirmed playing elevens as soon as they are announced. The cricketing world is ready for this high-octane battle to finally get underway at 20:45 IST.