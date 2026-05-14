Virat Kohli's Century Power RCB To Claim Six-Wicket Victory Over KKR At New Raipur

RCB vs KKR Highlights: Virat Kohli silenced his critics with a magnificent unbeaten century to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling six-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur. On a historic night where he became the most-capped player in the tournament's history, the legendary batsman produced a masterclass in chasing to keep his side's title defence firmly on track.

Kohli Breaks Records and Duck Streak

Making his 279th appearance, Kohli surpassed the previous record for most matches played in the competition. He arrived under significant pressure after suffering consecutive ducks in his previous two outings.

The veteran responded with a sublime 105 not out from just 60 deliveries, featuring eleven boundaries and three massive sixes. His innings ensured Bengaluru chased down a challenging target of 193 with five balls to spare.

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Kolkata’s Youngsters Shine in First Innings

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive total of 192 for 4 after being put in to bat. The innings was anchored by 21-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who struck 71.

Raghuvanshi's fluent 46-ball knock was supported by a quick 32 from Cameron Green. Rinku Singh then provided the late fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 49 to bolster the total.

Bengaluru’s Disciplined Bowling Effort

Despite the high score, Bengaluru's bowlers performed admirably on a surface that offered little early assistance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the standout performer, claiming one wicket for 34 runs.

Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam also chipped in with vital wickets to keep the run rate in check. Their efforts ensured the target remained within reach for their powerful batting lineup.

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Clinical Chase Completes the Double

Bengaluru's pursuit began with an aggressive cameo from Jacob Bethell before Devdutt Padikkal took charge. Padikkal struck a brisk 39 to maintain the necessary momentum alongside a focused Kohli.

Although Kartik Tyagi claimed three wickets to cause a mid-innings wobble, Kohli remained immovable. He reached his ninth century in the format to seal a memorable win for the hosts.