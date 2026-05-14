Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli's Century Power RCB To Claim Six-Wicket Victory Over KKR At New Raipur

Virat Kohli's Century Power RCB To Claim Six-Wicket Victory Over KKR At New Raipur

RCB vs KKR Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru claim six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, riding on the momentum of Virat Kohli's century.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 May 2026 12:26 AM (IST)

RCB vs KKR Highlights: Virat Kohli silenced his critics with a magnificent unbeaten century to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a thrilling six-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur. On a historic night where he became the most-capped player in the tournament's history, the legendary batsman produced a masterclass in chasing to keep his side's title defence firmly on track.

Kohli Breaks Records and Duck Streak

Making his 279th appearance, Kohli surpassed the previous record for most matches played in the competition. He arrived under significant pressure after suffering consecutive ducks in his previous two outings.

The veteran responded with a sublime 105 not out from just 60 deliveries, featuring eleven boundaries and three massive sixes. His innings ensured Bengaluru chased down a challenging target of 193 with five balls to spare.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React

Kolkata’s Youngsters Shine in First Innings

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a competitive total of 192 for 4 after being put in to bat. The innings was anchored by 21-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who struck 71.

Raghuvanshi's fluent 46-ball knock was supported by a quick 32 from Cameron Green. Rinku Singh then provided the late fireworks, smashing an unbeaten 49 to bolster the total.

Bengaluru’s Disciplined Bowling Effort

Despite the high score, Bengaluru's bowlers performed admirably on a surface that offered little early assistance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the standout performer, claiming one wicket for 34 runs.

Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam also chipped in with vital wickets to keep the run rate in check. Their efforts ensured the target remained within reach for their powerful batting lineup.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Indians Breaks Silence On Hardik Pandya’s Abrupt Absence From Two Fixtures

Clinical Chase Completes the Double

Bengaluru's pursuit began with an aggressive cameo from Jacob Bethell before Devdutt Padikkal took charge. Padikkal struck a brisk 39 to maintain the necessary momentum alongside a focused Kohli.

Although Kartik Tyagi claimed three wickets to cause a mid-innings wobble, Kohli remained immovable. He reached his ninth century in the format to seal a memorable win for the hosts.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 May 2026 12:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL 2026 RCB Vs KKR Highlights RCB Vs KKR Match Report
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Virat Kohli's Century Power RCB To Claim Six-Wicket Victory Over KKR At New Raipur
Virat Kohli's Century Power RCB To Claim Six-Wicket Victory Over KKR At New Raipur
IPL
RCB vs KKR Live: Over 19: 9 runs. Bowler: Vaibhav Arora. Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 190/4 (rr 10.0)
RCB vs KKR Score Live, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Begins Chase For RCB
IPL
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React
IPL
RCB vs KKR Live: WATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React
RCB vs KKR Live: WATCH: Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration Of His First Run After Two Ducks; Commentators React
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared
Breaking: CBI Enters National Testing Agency Office Amid NEET Probe
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari to Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Leave Nandigram
Breaking: Postmortem Report Awaited in Prateek Yadav Death Case Amid Multiple Claims
BIG UPDATE: CBI Detains Dhananjay Lokhande in NEET Paper Leak Case, Probe Expands
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget