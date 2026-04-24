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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026, RCB vs GT Head-To-Head Records And Kohli-Gill Rivalry Before Chinnaswamy Clash

IPL 2026, RCB vs GT Head-To-Head Records And Kohli-Gill Rivalry Before Chinnaswamy Clash

Explore the RCB vs GT head-to-head record before their Match 34 clash. From Kohli’s dominance to Siraj’s return, get all the vital stats for the Bengaluru encounter.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)

IPL 2026, RCB vs GT: The rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) remains one of the most balanced in the league. Despite their differing histories, both teams enter Match 34 with three wins apiece from six previous encounters.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium serves as the stage for this tie-breaking clash tonight. While RCB enjoys fierce home support, Gujarat has historically thrived at this venue, claiming victory in two of their three visits to Bengaluru's high-scoring ground.

The Duel of the Centuries

The statistical highlight of this fixture is the dominance of Virat Kohli. The former captain holds an average of 87.75 against the Titans, accumulating 351 runs including three fifties and a century.

His rival in the batting charts, Shubman Gill, remains a constant threat for the visitors. Gill famously silenced the home crowd in 2023 with an unbeaten 104, overshadowing Kohli’s own hundred in the same match to knock Bengaluru out of the tournament.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar's Standing Legacy: Master Blaster's Ten Unbroken Records In 2026

Siraj and the Personal Stakes

A significant narrative tonight involves Mohammed Siraj, who swapped his red jersey for the Gujarat blue ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Siraj leads the wicket-taking charts in this specific rivalry with eight scalps.

The pacer’s return to his former home ground adds a layer of personal intensity to the contest. He will be tasked with providing early breakthroughs against a Bengaluru top order that currently sits at the peak of the points table.

Also Read: Chennai Players Show Immense Heart In MI vs CSK After Teammate's Personal Tragedy

Spin and the Chinnaswamy Factor

The influence of Rashid Khan cannot be overlooked in these high-stakes games. The leg-spinner has taken 164 IPL wickets and remains the primary weapon for the Titans to curb Bengaluru's aggressive middle order during the middle overs.

Captains typically prefer to bowl first at this venue to navigate the heavy evening dew. With both teams desperate to break the 3-3 deadlock, the toss result at 7:00 PM IST will be the first tactical battle in what promises to be a definitive evening.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and GT?

The rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) is very balanced. Both teams have won three matches each in their six previous encounters.

Who has been the standout performer for RCB against GT?

Virat Kohli has been exceptional against the Titans, averaging 87.75 runs with 351 runs, including three fifties and a century.

What is Mohammed Siraj's record in the RCB vs GT rivalry?

Mohammed Siraj leads the wicket-taking charts in this rivalry with eight wickets. He previously played for RCB before moving to Gujarat.

How has Shubman Gill performed against RCB?

Shubman Gill has been a constant threat, famously scoring an unbeaten 104 in 2023 to knock RCB out of the tournament.

What is the significance of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in this fixture?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the venue for this tie. Gujarat has a good record here, winning two out of their three visits.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubhman Gill Virat Kohli IPL 2026 RCB VS GT
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