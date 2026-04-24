IPL 2026, RCB vs GT Head-To-Head Records And Kohli-Gill Rivalry Before Chinnaswamy Clash

IPL 2026, RCB vs GT: The rivalry between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) remains one of the most balanced in the league. Despite their differing histories, both teams enter Match 34 with three wins apiece from six previous encounters.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium serves as the stage for this tie-breaking clash tonight. While RCB enjoys fierce home support, Gujarat has historically thrived at this venue, claiming victory in two of their three visits to Bengaluru's high-scoring ground.

The Duel of the Centuries

The statistical highlight of this fixture is the dominance of Virat Kohli. The former captain holds an average of 87.75 against the Titans, accumulating 351 runs including three fifties and a century.

His rival in the batting charts, Shubman Gill, remains a constant threat for the visitors. Gill famously silenced the home crowd in 2023 with an unbeaten 104, overshadowing Kohli’s own hundred in the same match to knock Bengaluru out of the tournament.

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Siraj and the Personal Stakes

A significant narrative tonight involves Mohammed Siraj, who swapped his red jersey for the Gujarat blue ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Siraj leads the wicket-taking charts in this specific rivalry with eight scalps.

The pacer’s return to his former home ground adds a layer of personal intensity to the contest. He will be tasked with providing early breakthroughs against a Bengaluru top order that currently sits at the peak of the points table.

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Spin and the Chinnaswamy Factor

The influence of Rashid Khan cannot be overlooked in these high-stakes games. The leg-spinner has taken 164 IPL wickets and remains the primary weapon for the Titans to curb Bengaluru's aggressive middle order during the middle overs.

Captains typically prefer to bowl first at this venue to navigate the heavy evening dew. With both teams desperate to break the 3-3 deadlock, the toss result at 7:00 PM IST will be the first tactical battle in what promises to be a definitive evening.