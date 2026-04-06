Tim David Smashes This CSK Bowler For Most Expensive Over Of IPL 2026

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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed absolute carnage last night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) dismantled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling attack. In a match that will be remembered for record-breaking hitting, one particular over changed the course of the game and left the visitors shell-shocked.

The Most Expensive Over of the Season

Chennai fast bowler Jamie Overton had a night to forget during the 11th match of the season. While he started his spell decently by giving away only 12 runs in his opening two overs, his return in the penultimate over proved disastrous. Facing the explosive Tim David in the 19th over, Overton was taken to the cleaners as the Australian powerhouse collected 30 runs in just six deliveries.

The over began with a massive six that set the tone for what was to come. After a quick double on the second ball, David managed to edge a delivery over the wicketkeeper for a boundary. What followed was a display of pure power as the RCB batter smashed three consecutive sixes off the remaining balls. This 30-run burst officially became the most expensive over of IPL 2026 so far.

Tim David’s Record-Breaking Heroics

Tim David finished with a spectacular unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls. His innings was decorated with eight sixes and three fours, marking his highest-ever score in the tournament. He found an able partner in RCB captain Rajat Patidar, and the pair shared a blistering 99-run stand for the fourth wicket in only 35 deliveries.

Historic High for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Driven by this late-innings surge, Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a massive total of 250 in their 20 overs. This is not only the highest score of the 2026 season but also the highest total ever recorded by any team against the Chennai Super Kings in the history of the IPL.