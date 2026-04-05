IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK Live Streaming - When And Where To Watch Southern Derby Online

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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK Live Streaming - The wait is finally over for the biggest match of the season as the RCB vs CSK rivalry returns to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Fans are calling this the "Southern Derby" and the excitement for RCB vs CSK is at an all-time high. Whether you are supporting Virat Kohli or watching to see if Chennai can finally get their first win, knowing how to watch RCB vs CSK live is essential for every cricket lover.

If you want to catch every moment of the RCB vs CSK action, here is the complete guide to the live streaming and telecast details for Match 11.

RCB vs CSK: Match Date and Start Time

The RCB vs CSK blockbuster is scheduled for today, Sunday, 5 April 2026. The toss for RCB vs CSK will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the first ball being bowled at 7:30 PM IST. Since RCB vs CSK is being played in Bengaluru, the local fans will be out in full force to support their defending champions against their greatest rivals.

Where to Watch RCB vs CSK Live in India?

For fans in India, the RCB vs CSK match will be available across both television and digital platforms through the newly formed JioStar network.

Live Streaming: You can watch the RCB vs CSK live stream on the JioHotstar app and website. Following the major merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar in early 2026, JioHotstar is now the official digital home for RCB vs CSK online. Please note that a paid subscription is now required to watch RCB vs CSK as free streaming is no longer available.

TV Telecast: If you prefer watching RCB vs CSK on a big screen via cable or DTH, the Star Sports Network will broadcast the match live. You can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and various regional channels to enjoy RCB vs CSK in your preferred language.

How to Watch RCB vs CSK Around the World?

The RCB vs CSK rivalry has a massive global following, and official broadcasters are ensuring you do not miss a single boundary of the RCB vs CSK drama.

United Kingdom: Fans in the UK can watch RCB vs CSK live on Sky Sports Cricket or stream it via the Sky Go app.

USA and Canada: The RCB vs CSK match is available on Willow TV. You can also stream RCB vs CSK on the Willow app or through platforms like Sling TV and Fubo.

Australia: In Australia, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports will provide live coverage of the RCB vs CSK encounter.

New Zealand: Viewers can catch RCB vs CSK live on Sky Sport NZ.

South Africa: SuperSport will handle the live broadcast of RCB vs CSK for fans in Africa.

RCB vs CSK: Quick Match Facts

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings (Match 11)

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT)

Live App (India): JioHotstar

TV Channel (India): Star Sports Network