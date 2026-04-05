CSK leads the head-to-head record with 22 wins out of 36 matches. However, RCB has won three of their last four encounters against CSK.
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK Head-To-Head Record, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The Southern Derby is here! Check the RCB vs CSK head-to-head stats, pitch report, and find out where to watch the live stream of the IPL 2026 blockbuster.
IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The most anticipated rivalry in Indian cricket is back as the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While RCB vs CSK is always a massive game, this Match 11 of IPL 2026 is special. Bengaluru are in great form, while Chennai are fighting for their first win of the season while dealing with an injury crisis.
If you are looking for the best RCB vs CSK preview, here is all the information you need before the 7:00 PM IST toss.
RCB vs CSK: Head-to-Head Record
The RCB vs CSK history has usually been dominated by the Men in Yellow, but the gap is closing quickly. In the 36 meetings between these two famous sides, the record looks like this:
Total Matches Played: 36
Chennai Super Kings Won: 22
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Won: 13
No Result: 1
While the overall RCB vs CSK stats favour Chennai, Bengaluru has won three of their last four matches against their rivals. At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the games are usually very close, making tonight's RCB vs CSK battle unpredictable.
RCB vs CSK: Pitch Report and Conditions
The pitch for the RCB vs CSK match is expected to be a typical Bengaluru batting paradise. The surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is famous for high scores because of its short boundaries and fast outfield.
The expected total for the RCB vs CSK game is between 190 and 205. While the pitch is great for batters, spinners like Krunal Pandya for RCB and Noor Ahmad for CSK might find some turn. Because a lot of dew is expected during the second innings, the captain who wins the RCB vs CSK toss will likely choose to bowl first.
RCB vs CSK: How to Watch Live Streaming
Cricket fans can watch the RCB vs CSK thriller live on several platforms:
India: Live streaming is free on the JioHotstar app and website. The live telecast is on Star Sports.
United Kingdom: Fans in the UK can watch the RCB vs CSK match on Sky Sports Cricket.
USA and Canada: The match is live on Willow TV.
Australia: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports will show the RCB vs CSK game.
RCB vs CSK: Predicted Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Predicted XI): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam Dar.
Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the head-to-head record between RCB and CSK?
What is the pitch report for the RCB vs CSK match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium?
The pitch is expected to be a batting paradise with short boundaries, favoring high scores. Spinners might find some turn, and dew is anticipated in the second innings.
Where can I watch the RCB vs CSK live streaming?
In India, live streaming is free on JioHotstar, and the telecast is on Star Sports. Other regions have specific broadcasters like Sky Sports Cricket (UK) and Willow TV (USA/Canada).
What are the predicted playing 11s for RCB and CSK?
The predicted XI for RCB includes Kohli and Salt, while CSK's predicted XI features Gaikwad and Samson. Specific player lineups are provided in the article.