Big Trouble For CSK! Dewald Brevis Likely Ruled Out Of RCB vs CSK Match

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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The battle between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been hit by a major injury update. While fans were hoping for a 'miracle' return for South African sensation Dewald Brevis, reports suggest the defending champions will have to wait a little longer to see their star youngster in action.

Chennai Super Kings are currently reeling after a poor start to IPL 2026, having lost their opening two fixtures. The absence of both MS Dhoni and Brevis has left a massive void in a batting line-up that is struggling for rhythm and experience.

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🚨 Big Blow for CSK Fans 🚨



Dewald Brevis is likely to miss the first 2-3 matches due to a side strain. 💔



A tough setback for Chennai Super Kings early in the tournament. pic.twitter.com/nxyHWpApE6 — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) March 29, 2026

The Fitness Update: Is Dewald Brevis Ready?

Dewald Brevis, popularly known as "Baby AB" for his similar playing style to AB de Villiers, has been sidelined with a side strain. Although he was recently spotted hitting the ball cleanly in the nets, reports from Revsportz journalist Rohit Juglan suggest that he has not yet achieved 100% match fitness.

As a result, Brevis will miss tonight’s blockbuster clash in Bengaluru. The management is taking a cautious approach to ensure he does not aggravate the injury, especially since the tournament is still in its early stages. The good news for the 'Yellow Army' is that Brevis is expected to be fully fit for CSK’s next home game against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on April 11.

Why Brevis is Sorely Missed

The five-time champions are feeling the heat as their star-studded middle order fails to fire.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson have both struggled to give the team the explosive starts they are known for.

Shivam Dube, who was in red-hot form during the T20 World Cup, has found it difficult to translate that success into the IPL so far.

While Sarfaraz Khan provided a spark in the previous match, the team lacks the "X-factor" and raw power that Brevis brings to the crease.

Can RCB Continue Their Dominance?

While CSK holds the historical edge with a 21–13 record, the momentum has shifted towards Bengaluru in recent times. RCB has won three of their last four encounters against the Super Kings and will be looking to exploit a weakened Chennai side tonight.

With Virat Kohli in sublime form and the Chinnaswamy crowd behind them, RCB starts as the favourites. For Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men, the challenge will be to find a way to win without their two biggest match-winners in the dugout.

Predicted CSK Playing 11 for Tonight

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj.