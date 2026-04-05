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HomeSportsIPLBig Trouble For CSK! Dewald Brevis Likely Ruled Out Of RCB vs CSK Match

Big Trouble For CSK! Dewald Brevis Likely Ruled Out Of RCB vs CSK Match

IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- Another setback for CSK! Dewald Brevis is set to miss the RCB vs CSK clash tonight. Find out when 'Baby AB' will finally return to the playing 11.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The battle between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been hit by a major injury update. While fans were hoping for a 'miracle' return for South African sensation Dewald Brevis, reports suggest the defending champions will have to wait a little longer to see their star youngster in action.

Chennai Super Kings are currently reeling after a poor start to IPL 2026, having lost their opening two fixtures. The absence of both MS Dhoni and Brevis has left a massive void in a batting line-up that is struggling for rhythm and experience.

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The Fitness Update: Is Dewald Brevis Ready?

Dewald Brevis, popularly known as "Baby AB" for his similar playing style to AB de Villiers, has been sidelined with a side strain. Although he was recently spotted hitting the ball cleanly in the nets, reports from Revsportz journalist Rohit Juglan suggest that he has not yet achieved 100% match fitness.

As a result, Brevis will miss tonight’s blockbuster clash in Bengaluru. The management is taking a cautious approach to ensure he does not aggravate the injury, especially since the tournament is still in its early stages. The good news for the 'Yellow Army' is that Brevis is expected to be fully fit for CSK’s next home game against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on April 11.

Why Brevis is Sorely Missed

The five-time champions are feeling the heat as their star-studded middle order fails to fire.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson have both struggled to give the team the explosive starts they are known for.

Shivam Dube, who was in red-hot form during the T20 World Cup, has found it difficult to translate that success into the IPL so far.

While Sarfaraz Khan provided a spark in the previous match, the team lacks the "X-factor" and raw power that Brevis brings to the crease.

Can RCB Continue Their Dominance?

While CSK holds the historical edge with a 21–13 record, the momentum has shifted towards Bengaluru in recent times. RCB has won three of their last four encounters against the Super Kings and will be looking to exploit a weakened Chennai side tonight.

With Virat Kohli in sublime form and the Chinnaswamy crowd behind them, RCB starts as the favourites. For Ruturaj Gaikwad’s men, the challenge will be to find a way to win without their two biggest match-winners in the dugout.

Predicted CSK Playing 11 for Tonight

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will Dewald Brevis play in the RCB vs CSK match?

No, Dewald Brevis will miss the match against RCB due to a side strain. He is not yet 100% match fit.

When is Dewald Brevis expected to return for CSK?

Dewald Brevis is expected to be fully fit for CSK's next home game against Delhi Capitals on April 11. The management is taking a cautious approach.

Why is Dewald Brevis being missed by CSK?

CSK is struggling in their batting lineup, and Brevis brings 'X-factor' and raw power that is currently lacking. His absence is felt due to other batters' struggles.

What is CSK's current form in IPL 2026?

CSK has had a poor start to IPL 2026, having lost their opening two fixtures. They are struggling for rhythm and experience in their batting.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli MS Dhoni CSK Squad IPL 2026 RCB Vs CSK Dewald Brevis CSK Playing 11
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