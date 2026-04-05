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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Could Become 1st Pacer To Achieve This Feat

RCB vs CSK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Could Become 1st Pacer To Achieve This Feat

IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- History is calling! Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs just one wicket tonight against CSK to become the first pacer in IPL history to reach the 200 wicket club.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RCB vs CSK- The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is ready for a historic night as defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru host the Chennai Super Kings. While the battle between Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad takes centre stage, all eyes are on veteran swing king Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is just one step away from a record that no fast bowler has ever achieved in the history of the league.

As the two southern heavyweights collide in Match 11 of IPL 2026, the bowler known as Bhuvi has the chance to cement his legacy as the most successful pacer the tournament has ever seen.

Bhuvneshwar Eyes Ultimate Milestone

Bhuvneshwar Kumar enters tonight's game with a staggering 199 wickets from 191 matches. If he manages to pick up just one scalp against the Super Kings, he will become the first fast bowler in IPL history to reach the 200 wicket mark. Currently, only one player in history has crossed this incredible milestone.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the all-time charts with 224 wickets. By reaching 200, Bhuvneshwar will not only lead the pace charts but also pull further away from other legends like Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.

The Evolution of the Swing King

Bhuvneshwar’s journey to this milestone is a story of constant adaptation. Starting with Pune Warriors in 2011, he was known purely as a new ball swing specialist. During his peak dominance, he became the only bowler to win back to back Purple Caps in 2016 and 2017 while leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden title.

After a brief dip in form, he reinvented himself as a death over specialist with clever knuckleballs and wide yorkers. Last year, his 17 wickets were crucial in leading the Bengaluru franchise to their first-ever IPL trophy.

Why Tonight at Chinnaswamy is Extra Special

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is notoriously difficult for bowlers due to its short boundaries and flat surface. However, Bhuvneshwar has a tactical advantage tonight. In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, he has taken over as the leader of the local attack. His ability to swing the ball under the lights in Bengaluru could be the key to dismissing the dangerous Chennai top order early.

With the Super Kings missing MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis, the pressure will be on Bhuvneshwar to strike early and claim his 200th victim.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significant milestone Bhuvneshwar Kumar is close to achieving?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is on the verge of becoming the first fast bowler in IPL history to take 200 wickets. He currently has 199 wickets.

Who currently holds the record for the most wickets in IPL history?

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds the all-time record for the most wickets in IPL history with 224 wickets.

How has Bhuvneshwar Kumar evolved as a bowler?

Bhuvneshwar started as a new ball swing specialist and later reinvented himself as a death over bowler with variations like knuckleballs and yorkers.

What advantage does Bhuvneshwar Kumar have at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight?

Despite the stadium being difficult for bowlers, Bhuvneshwar's ability to swing the ball under lights provides a tactical advantage against the Chennai top order.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2026 RCB Vs CSK
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