IPL 2026: RCB Thrash SRH In Stunning 202-Run Chase

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IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has chased the 202-run target posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opening clash by 6 wickets and 4.2 overs to spare. Virat Kohli was at the helm of this stunning chase, as he has been on countless occasions in his illustrious career, leading his side to the perfect start in their title-defense. Ishan Kishan, leading SRH (or any side for that matter) for the first time in the tournament, played a captain's knock, but his efforts have, unfortunately, gone in vain.

Kishan's 80 Powers SRH After Early Setbacks

Ishan Kishan found himself in the midst of chaos in the first innings, as Jacob Duffy sent back three of SRH's top-order batsmen on low scores.

However, he kept his cool, and formed a formidable partnership with Heinrich Klaasen, which had seemingly gotten the side back on track. The former was dismissed first, off a controversial catch by Phil Salt on 31 off 22.

Kishan carried on a little longer, scoring 80 off 38, but was sent back courtesy of a stunner, once again by Phil Salt.

Aniket Verma chimed in with a late cameo, and the last two batsmen added just enough runs to push the total past 200.

Kolhi-Padikkal Dismantle SRH Bowling

When it came to the second innings, Hyderabad enjoyed early success in the form of Phil Salt's wicket. He was gone on 8 off 7 in the second over.

This could meant trouble, but Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli carried on like nothing had happened.

The former scored a blistering 61 off 26, and Kohli went on to make 69 off 38 deliveries, finishing the chase with a six and three back-to-back fours in the 16th over. SRH had no answer to the onslaught throughout the chase, and their fielders were meek spectators on the field.

Also Check: Virat Kohli Scripts History, Breaks T20 Run-Scoring Record In IPL 2026 Opener