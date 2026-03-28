Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRCB Players To Wear Black Armbands In IPL 2026 Opener Against SRH

RCB Players To Wear Black Armbands In IPL 2026 Opener Against SRH

RCB players will wear black armbands in their IPL 2026 opener vs SRH to honour the 11 fans who died in a stampede during last season’s title celebrations.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 06:07 PM (IST)

RCB IPL 2026: The opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 will carry a sombre undertone despite the excitement of a new campaign. The defending champions' players are set to take the field wearing black armbands, a gesture that holds deep emotional significance for the franchise and its supporters. The decision comes in memory of 11 fans who lost their lives in a stampede outside the stadium during the team’s victory celebrations following their maiden IPL title triumph last season. 

Tribute To Fans Lost In Tragic Incident

What was meant to be a joyous occasion turned into a heartbreaking tragedy last year during the title celebrations, leaving a lasting impact on the RCB community.

By wearing black armbands, the players aim to honour those supporters who were an integral part of the franchise’s journey. The tribute reflects the team’s acknowledgement of its fans and the role they play in its success.

The franchise confirmed the tribute in an official statement:

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4. As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match."

In addition to this, RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has left 11 seats vacant inside the stadium as a symbolic gesture.

Home Matches & Venue Clarity

RCB are scheduled to play five of their home fixtures at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The remaining two home games will be staged in Raipur as per the initial schedule announced for the first phase of the tournament.

There had been some uncertainty regarding matches in Bengaluru, but after a thorough review of the stadium and related arrangements, clearance was granted, allowing RCB to host games at their primary home venue.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Mar 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
SRH RCB Breaking News IPL ABP Live IPL 2026 RCB VS SRH
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
RCB Players To Wear Black Armbands In IPL 2026 Opener Against SRH
RCB Players To Wear Black Armbands In IPL 2026 Opener Against SRH
IPL
RCB vs SRH LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Champions Begin Title Defence At Home
RCB vs SRH LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Champions Begin Title Defence At Home
IPL
RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli On Brink Of History; Needs 29 Runs To Dethrone PAK Star For Top Spot
RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli On Brink Of History; Needs 29 Runs To Dethrone PAK Star For Top Spot
IPL
'Sachin Paaji Ko Bhi Tu...': Watch Ishan Kishan's Savage Comeback To Shubman Gill
'Sachin Paaji Ko Bhi Tu...': Watch Ishan Kishan's Savage Comeback To Shubman Gill
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport, All Passengers Safe
EXCLUSIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport at Jewar, Asia’s Mega Air Hub
Breaking News: Houthi Forces Enter Middle East War, Iran-backed Strikes Target Israel & US Bases
ALERT: Yemen Joins Middle East War as Iran Strikes UAE, Bahrain & Israeli Bases
BREAKING: Yemen Joins Middle East Conflict as Iran Strikes UAE & Israel in Retaliation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model
Opinion
Embed widget