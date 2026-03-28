RCB Players To Wear Black Armbands In IPL 2026 Opener Against SRH

RCB IPL 2026: The opening clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 will carry a sombre undertone despite the excitement of a new campaign. The defending champions' players are set to take the field wearing black armbands, a gesture that holds deep emotional significance for the franchise and its supporters. The decision comes in memory of 11 fans who lost their lives in a stampede outside the stadium during the team’s victory celebrations following their maiden IPL title triumph last season.

Tribute To Fans Lost In Tragic Incident

What was meant to be a joyous occasion turned into a heartbreaking tragedy last year during the title celebrations, leaving a lasting impact on the RCB community.

By wearing black armbands, the players aim to honour those supporters who were an integral part of the franchise’s journey. The tribute reflects the team’s acknowledgement of its fans and the role they play in its success.

The franchise confirmed the tribute in an official statement:

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4. As a mark of respect, players will wear practice jerseys bearing the number 11 during the warm-up, followed by black armbands during the match."

In addition to this, RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has left 11 seats vacant inside the stadium as a symbolic gesture.

Home Matches & Venue Clarity

RCB are scheduled to play five of their home fixtures at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The remaining two home games will be staged in Raipur as per the initial schedule announced for the first phase of the tournament.

There had been some uncertainty regarding matches in Bengaluru, but after a thorough review of the stadium and related arrangements, clearance was granted, allowing RCB to host games at their primary home venue.