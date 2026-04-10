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HomeSportsIPLRCB's Phil Salt Registers Unusual Record No One Wanted

RCB's Phil Salt Registers Unusual Record No One Wanted

This was the third time in IPL history that Phil Salt has been dismissed on the first ball of an innings.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 09:38 PM (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Phil Salt has found himself on the wrong side of the record books with an unwanted milestone. He now holds the distinction of being dismissed on the very first ball of a match more times than any other batter in IPL history.

During the clash against Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer removed him off the opening delivery. However, the overall record for most dismissals on the first ball of an innings still belongs to India’s Parthiv Patel.

In the rain-hit encounter at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt opened the innings for RCB. Archer’s first ball was sharp and lively, generating extra bounce that caught Salt off guard. The ball took an edge and was safely collected by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.

Unwanted Milestone for Salt

This was the third time in IPL history that Phil Salt has been dismissed on the first ball of an innings, putting him alongside players like Dwayne Smith, KL Rahul, and Prithvi Shaw.

Parthiv Patel, however, tops this list with four such dismissals. While that record concerns the first ball of an innings, Salt has now set a separate and unwanted mark for the most ducks on the very first ball of a match.

First-Ball Dismissals in IPL (Innings)

4 - Parthiv Patel

3 - Prithvi Shaw

3 - Dwayne Smith

3 - KL Rahul

3 - Phil Salt

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has also added to his own record, registering his third wicket off the opening ball of an IPL innings. The all-time record in this category belongs to Mohammed Shami, who has achieved the feat five times.

RCB faces early collapse 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) found themselves in trouble during their IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, slipping to four wickets down after losing Virat Kohli. The RCB star had provided a brisk start with a 32 off just 16 balls before being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi in the fifth over. Bishnoi and Jofra Archer have been the standout bowlers so far, claiming two wickets each.

Both sides made a single change to their playing XI, with Rajasthan Royals bringing in Brijesh Sharma in place of Tushar Deshpande, while RCB reinstated Josh Hazlewood, who replaced Jacob Duffy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What unwanted IPL record has Phil Salt set?

Phil Salt now holds the record for most dismissals on the very first ball of a match in IPL history.

How many times has Phil Salt been dismissed on the first ball of an innings?

Phil Salt has been dismissed on the first ball of an innings three times in the IPL.

Who holds the overall record for most dismissals on the first ball of an innings?

Parthiv Patel holds the overall record for most dismissals on the first ball of an innings with four instances.

Who dismissed Phil Salt on the first ball in the recent match against Rajasthan Royals?

Jofra Archer dismissed Phil Salt on the first ball of the match against Rajasthan Royals.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 09:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB IPL Phil Salt IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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