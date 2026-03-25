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HomeSportsIPLRCB New Ownership Explained: All You Need To Know About The Takeover

RCB New Ownership Explained: All You Need To Know About The Takeover

Aditya Birla-led consortium acquires IPL franchise RCB in $1.78 billion deal, ending the Diageo era and ushering in a new leadership and ownership phase.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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RCB New Owners: The ownership of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has officially changed hands in one of the most significant deals in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. A powerful consortium spearheaded by the Aditya Birla Group has completed the acquisition, marking a new era for the franchise. The deal, finalised on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, brings together a mix of Indian and global investors, underlining the growing commercial appeal of IPL teams on the world stage.

Billion-Dollar Deal Finalised

The consortium, comprising of the Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, has agreed to pay a staggering $1.78 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore) to take full control of the franchise.

This landmark agreement has been struck with United Spirits Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo, which previously held complete ownership of RCB. The transaction ensures a 100% stake transfer, effectively ending Diageo’s association with the Bengaluru-based IPL franchise.

New Leadership Structure Announced

Following the acquisition, the new ownership group has wasted no time in outlining its leadership structure. Aryaman Vikram Birla, director at the Aditya Birla Group, will take over as chairman of the franchise.

Meanwhile, Satyan Gajwani of the Times of India Group has been appointed vice chairman. The appointments indicate a strategic blend of corporate and media expertise at the helm.

What This Means For RCB’s Future

The entry of a diversified and financially robust consortium signals a potential transformation for RCB, currently IPL defending champions. With backing from global investment firms and leading Indian corporates, the franchise is expected to strengthen its brand value, operational strategy, and long-term competitiveness.

The inclusion of international investors like Bolt Ventures and Blackstone also reflects the IPL’s expanding global footprint, with franchises increasingly becoming attractive assets for worldwide capital.

For fans, the ownership change could herald fresh investments in team development, infrastructure, and fan engagement, as RCB look to build on their status as one of the league’s most followed teams.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the new owners of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)?

A consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, along with Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, has acquired RCB.

What was the value of the deal to acquire RCB?

The deal was valued at $1.78 billion (over Rs 16,000 crore), making it a significant transaction in IPL history.

Who previously owned RCB?

United Spirits Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo, was the previous owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Who will lead the new ownership structure of RCB?

Aryaman Vikram Birla from the Aditya Birla Group will be the chairman, and Satyan Gajwani from the Times of India Group will be the vice chairman.

What is the expected impact of this new ownership on RCB?

The new ownership is expected to strengthen RCB's brand value, operational strategy, and competitiveness, potentially leading to investments in team development and fan engagement.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
RCB IPL IPL 2026 RCB Owner
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