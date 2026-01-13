It is unlikely that RCB will play at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2026 due to its suspension following a tragic stampede.
RCB Move Out Of Bengaluru? Navi Mumbai & Raipur Emerge As IPL 2026 Home Venues: Report
RCB could play away from Bengaluru in IPL 2026 with Navi Mumbai and Raipur reportedly emerging as possible new home bases amid Chinnaswamy Stadium's suspension.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might not be playing at their iconic home venue in Bengaluru, the M. Chinnaswami Stadium, in IPL 2026.
The stadium was suspended following a tragic stampede during the franchise's trophy winning celebrations early last year. It was even denied permission to host recent Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, which would have featured Virat Kohli.
A report by the Times Of India now states the the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur could host RCB in the next edition of the Indian Premier League.
RCB’s Bengaluru Era Over In IPL 2026?
The said TOI report quoted an anonymous source stating this about the Royal Challengers Bengaluru shifting their home venue in IPL 2026:
"RCB will play five matches in Navi Mumbai, and two matches in Raipur during IPL 2026. The RCB officials have finalised the arrangement recently after meetings with the concerned officials,"
The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has hosted IPL games in the past, including two finals, and was also the venue for the ICC Women's World Cup Final between India and South Africa, played in November 2025.
As for Raipur, it recently hosted the Indian Men's team against South Africa for a One Day International, in which Virat Kohli scored a century. So, RCB perhaps won't mind shifting base here if it actually turns out to be the case.
Rajasthan Royals Also On The Move: Report
The same report by TOI also stated that the Rajasthan Royals (RR), inaugural champions of the IPL, will play their home games all the way down south in Pune, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.
The franchise has always played its home games in Jaipur, since the inception of the tournament, but is looking to move out after reported disputes with the Rajasthan Cricket Association.
