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HomeSportsIPLMS Dhoni's 'Love' For CSK Questioned By Former CSK Legend: 'Love Was Not Visible'

MS Dhoni's 'Love' For CSK Questioned By Former CSK Legend: 'Love Was Not Visible'

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed that MS Dhoni did not appear happy during Chennai Super Kings' customary lap of honour at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 20 May 2026 09:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashwin observed Dhoni's lap of honor lacked visible happiness.
  • He questioned Dhoni's absence from previous home matches.
  • Ashwin pondered if Dhoni avoided attention, affecting fans.
  • The spinner cited Dhoni's public adoration as part of sport.

Legendary India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked widespread conversation by claiming that MS Dhoni appeared visibly unhappy during Chennai Super Kings' customary lap of honour in Chennai. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman made his first public appearance at the ground this season on Monday, having previously spent the initial phase of IPL 2026 recovering from a calf injury.

An Unexpected Assessment Of Chepauk Celebrations

The five-time champions conducted a post-match procession following their final home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad to officially thank the local supporters at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Watching the proceedings unfold from an analytical perspective, Ashwin confessed that the iconic captain's body language lacked the spontaneous joy that routinely defines his public interactions.

“The point is MS Dhoni loves CSK a lot. But what I saw yesterday during the lap, that love was not visible to me. I just did not feel that happiness. I don't know why,” said Ashwin on a video on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Test Captain Apologises, Surrenders Captaincy Fate To PCB After Humiliating 2-0 Sweep

Questioning The Total Visual Isolation

The modern spin asset openly questioned why the legendary leader chose to completely avoid the team environment during their previous stadium assignments this year.

Franchise officials had previously hinted that the veteran star was intentionally keeping away from active team sheets to protect the balance of the evolving starting line-up.

“My question is this: MS Dhoni has been part of this team for so many years and has been in the dressing room for every match. Even if he is not playing, he could still come to the ground. I'm thinking in my mind why MS Dhoni decided not to come to the ground on even one occasion for the match because we saw him practicing in the nets,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Alipore Court Acquits Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case Filed By Wife Hasin Jahan

The Responsibility Towards Passionate Supporters

The articulate bowler concluded his commentary by debating whether a desire to avoid stealing media focus from the active playing group was inadvertently impacting the fans.

He argued that dealing with massive public adoration remains a fundamental part of elite sport and shouldn't cause an athlete to completely retreat from view.

“Is it a matter of thinking that if I go there, all attention will be on me and it might disturb the team? But then that would mean you are keeping crowds away and not allowing fans to experience it properly. This is part and parcel of the game,” he added on his digital broadcast channel.

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ravichandran Ashwin observe about MS Dhoni's demeanor during the CSK lap of honour?

Ashwin noted that MS Dhoni did not appear visibly happy or show spontaneous joy during Chennai Super Kings' lap of honour. He felt Dhoni's usual public enthusiasm was absent.

Why did Ravichandran Ashwin question MS Dhoni's absence from previous home games?

Ashwin wondered why Dhoni didn't attend any previous home matches this season, even if not playing. He found it unusual given Dhoni was seen practicing in the nets.

What was the possible reason Ashwin speculated for Dhoni's low-key presence?

Ashwin speculated that Dhoni might have been concerned about drawing too much media attention away from the active players. He also considered this might affect fan experience.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 08:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Super Kings Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Ravichandran Ashwin MS Dhoni CSK Lap Of Honour MS Dhoni Injury IPL 2026 Chepauk Stadium Final Home Game
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